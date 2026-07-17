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Maine Dem Freezes at Last Night's Debate, Blames ICE Shooting, Then Begs for Donations

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on July 17, 2026
AngieArtist

The Maine debate last night to replace Graham Platner is really just the gift that keeps on giving ... to Republicans, at least.

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She really said last night she froze and couldn't answer simple questions during the debate because ICE killed a man earlier in the week. This is clearly a very stable person. 

She has run against Collins before and lost ... by a lot. 

She clearly is the only sane person in the whole state.

This woman is shaking over a shooting of a person that happened days ago and she didn't even know him.

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That would at least explain the nonsense.

Oh, next she'll blame climate change and her white privilege. 

Well, she's a Democrat so that's par for the course.

That's hard to do.

At least, Biden blamed his brain fart on a cold.

Oh, it's crystal clear now. 

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It explains quite a lot.

It's pretty bottom of the barrel stuff.

Unfortunately, she absolutely is. Democrats are either crazy or terrorist sympathizers. 

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2026 ELECTIONS ICE MAINE SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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