Maine Dem Freezes at Last Night's Debate, Blames ICE Shooting, Then Begs for Donations

The Maine debate last night to replace Graham Platner is really just the gift that keeps on giving ... to Republicans, at least.

Maine Senate hopeful Shenna Bellows has released a fundraising plea that opens with her explanation for freezing up during last night’s debate. pic.twitter.com/40cXIdKF7r — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) July 17, 2026

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She really said last night she froze and couldn't answer simple questions during the debate because ICE killed a man earlier in the week. This is clearly a very stable person.

The Maine Democratic Senate candidate who was unable to answer a simple question and froze up during a debate last night blames it on being shook up about the deadly ICE shooting of a Colombian man, saying she's feeling "raw".



She lost to Sen. Susan Collins in 2014 by 37%. https://t.co/9Pl3E144Pi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 17, 2026

She has run against Collins before and lost ... by a lot.

And asks for money on top of it. 🤣

Susan Collins is the luckiest woman alive. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) July 17, 2026

She clearly is the only sane person in the whole state.

CRINGE.



Meanwhile Trump was shot and stood up resolutely to continue the fight. That's the major difference between a real leader and one that pretends. — Esther (@LORDismyshphrd) July 17, 2026

This woman is shaking over a shooting of a person that happened days ago and she didn't even know him.

Scientists have determined that syrup from Maine trees contains hallucinegenics — paul (@DawgRedNBlack) July 17, 2026

That would at least explain the nonsense.

We are expecting more revelations — Providence Essien (@ProvidenceEssi3) July 17, 2026

Oh, next she'll blame climate change and her white privilege.

This statement is so gross https://t.co/rqs3mnkHof — David (@davidslosttt) July 17, 2026

Well, she's a Democrat so that's par for the course.

This is the most shameless opening to a fundraising email I’ve ever seen from a Democrat. https://t.co/9guka9C6DO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2026

That's hard to do.

using an ICE murder as an excuse for flopping on a debate stage is pretty pathetic https://t.co/FeDjhvJdKW — Sam Alberti (@sam_alberti) July 17, 2026

At least, Biden blamed his brain fart on a cold.

Shenna Bellows reminding everyone why she’s already lost to Susan Collins by 40. https://t.co/686JitgpbN — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 17, 2026

Oh, it's crystal clear now.

Wow no wonder she lost to Collins by 30 points smh https://t.co/qNWd9ise3d — Abdul el-Sayed Stan Account (@Weasel9100) July 17, 2026

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It explains quite a lot.

blaming your poor debate performance on an ICE murder, oh, boy, oh, boy https://t.co/BPubt1gYar — Morris “Day and The Time” Katz (@vodkasnowflake) July 17, 2026

Using a dead person to try to gain sympathy for fundraising is disgusting and should be completely disqualifying https://t.co/YCYlfVhFHr — Tom Steyer was the moderate (@steelersbu22792) July 17, 2026

It's pretty bottom of the barrel stuff.

This white woman cannot be serious https://t.co/0v4OYHoyPS — Maria from GA via Naija🗳 (@looking_finding) July 17, 2026

Unfortunately, she absolutely is. Democrats are either crazy or terrorist sympathizers.

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