MN Madness: 'Warrior' Flanagan Calls Trans Senator 'My Sister' and Drops Spirit Name on Cringe Video Call

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justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on July 06, 2026
Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP

Just a bit of a set up for this video: one of the women is the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota. Between her and Tim Walz, it's hard to tell who is more insane. She is now running for an open Senate seat in Minnesota.

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The other person is a man who pretends to be a woman and is a Minnesota state senator. 

It's quite the demented duo.

America is a an accepting country full of kind people, but seriously, we need to stop electing candidates who should be in mental health institutions and not the Senate. 

Does anyone know the translation for 'woman who needs to be on psychiatric medication, stat'? That should be her First Nation name.

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In the South, it's a favorite and so fitting here.

At least, if they were frothing at the mouth, one could deduce they had rabies and that is responsible for their bizarre behavior. As of now, there is no explanation. 

The one on the left although they both have sharp jaw lines and a hint of an Adam's apple. 

Democrats are insane and it's time people stop pretending otherwise. 

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Are there no normal people willing to run for office in Minnesota?

She needs some powder.

This is a fair question.

A bit of a Freudian slip that couldn't be truer. 

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2026 ELECTIONS MENTAL HEALTH MINNESOTA SENATE TIM WALZ TRANSGENDER

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