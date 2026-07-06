MN Madness: 'Warrior' Flanagan Calls Trans Senator 'My Sister' and Drops Spirit Name on Cringe Video Call

Just a bit of a set up for this video: one of the women is the Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota. Between her and Tim Walz, it's hard to tell who is more insane. She is now running for an open Senate seat in Minnesota.
The other person is a man who pretends to be a woman and is a Minnesota state senator.
It's quite the demented duo.
🚨 WATCH: Peggy Flanagan introduces herself on a call with Rep. Leigh (Chris) Finke:— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 6, 2026
“I’m so grateful to be in this fight with my sister”
“Gizhiiwewidamookwe”
“My native name is Speaks in a Loud and Clear Voice Woman”
“My family is the Wolf Clan”
Not AI. Not Parody. pic.twitter.com/MOnFJ9T1dJ
America is a an accepting country full of kind people, but seriously, we need to stop electing candidates who should be in mental health institutions and not the Senate.
Does anyone know the translation for 'woman who needs to be on psychiatric medication, stat'? That should be her First Nation name.
This is all total BS and when she tries to run for the Senate, it will all be revealed. Her Indian name is "She Who Walks into Walls, then apologizes" https://t.co/euKRZsKAzC— Tom thx (@ThxTom90228) July 6, 2026
Anyone else ever heard the saying, “it’s enough to gag a maggot”? https://t.co/DUOzTaGzAz— Wendy O'Neill (@PrairieCracker) July 6, 2026
Recommended
In the South, it's a favorite and so fitting here.
This is about as mentally ill as two people can get without frothing at the mouth. https://t.co/oL23LItnUy— janice (@chestnuthell) July 6, 2026
At least, if they were frothing at the mouth, one could deduce they had rabies and that is responsible for their bizarre behavior. As of now, there is no explanation.
It’s always the same. https://t.co/2RnBa2FxYx pic.twitter.com/zsSwO8dS08— Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) July 6, 2026
July 6, 2026
Did Fink say, "we couldn't do worse than Peggy?"— MN Up North Lake Guy (@MNUpNorthLakeG1) July 6, 2026
Which ones a guy now?— Barney Basset (@bigdanlittle63) July 6, 2026
The one on the left although they both have sharp jaw lines and a hint of an Adam's apple.
Bruh wut pic.twitter.com/4LXaMKn07j— Adam DeCicco (@AdamDeCicco) July 6, 2026
How is this real.— Lisa Lou (@Sue132435) July 6, 2026
Seriously, the mentally ill are OFF THE CHARTS!!!
Democrats are insane and it's time people stop pretending otherwise.
What a couple of kooks.— A.Q. Protheuosris (@Arphetamxixs) July 6, 2026
The wacko fringe— Gerry (@GerryPo) July 6, 2026
Are there no normal people willing to run for office in Minnesota?
how much wax does Peg use on her face ?— Dave Raffe (@DaveRaffe2024) July 6, 2026
She needs some powder.
Mental illness is unfortunately contagious in liberal circles.— FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) July 6, 2026
Two clowns talking to each other can be confusing.— Steve Wanek (@LStev0) July 6, 2026
Why is Peggy covered in Vaseline?? https://t.co/JrgyZyEcN8— Samantha🇺🇲 🏴✝️ (@Deathofasource) July 6, 2026
This is a fair question.
I agree with Rep. Chris Finke:— Michael Holmstrom (@MichaelH_MN) July 6, 2026
We literally could not do worse than sending Peggy Flanagan to the US Senate. pic.twitter.com/HtQAyyIJnD
A bit of a Freudian slip that couldn't be truer.
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