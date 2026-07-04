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Too Much Communism in One Photo: AOC Dines with Freshman Tankies While Dalai Lama Watches

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on July 04, 2026
Townhall Media

Yesterday, AOC posed for a picture with several of the new Commies heading to the Congress cleverly disguised as Democrats.

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X had some commentary about the photo and it was quite entertaining. 

Side note ... Liberals insist Chevalier and AOC are so good looking. Admittedly, Leftist women are usually covered in hair and body odor, so in comparison, maybe these two are appealing, but the bar is clearly in hell. 

These people are so weird. 

Fascinating is one word for it.

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They are trying to pretend they are good and peace-loving people.

They are all a joke.

Ready to destroy America while wearing tennis shoes and sundresses.

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Professional students. 

Too much communism

Not if Americans stand up against it. 

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