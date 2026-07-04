Too Much Communism in One Photo: AOC Dines with Freshman Tankies While Dalai Lama Watches

Yesterday, AOC posed for a picture with several of the new Commies heading to the Congress cleverly disguised as Democrats.

AOC with Clare Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier last night in Jackson Heights (📸 IG: himalayan_yak) pic.twitter.com/BrJll2od7M — kripsc (@tr0ife) July 4, 2026

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X had some commentary about the photo and it was quite entertaining.

Side note ... Liberals insist Chevalier and AOC are so good looking. Admittedly, Leftist women are usually covered in hair and body odor, so in comparison, maybe these two are appealing, but the bar is clearly in hell.

🔵 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dined with Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier, the two DSA members headed to Congress after toppling the Democratic machine in last month’s New York primaries, at Himalayan Yak, a Tibetan and Nepali institution in Jackson Heights in the… pic.twitter.com/SXvWc4KNTS — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) July 4, 2026

These people are so weird.

It would be fascinating to see how their relationships will develop over time https://t.co/1dMDQEh4xT — Arash Azizi آرش عزیزی (@arash_tehran) July 4, 2026

Fascinating is one word for it.

Why are they posing with a pic of the Dalai Lama 💀 https://t.co/MZwXVKQlY6 — KingAB (@LeftistSense) July 4, 2026

They are trying to pretend they are good and peace-loving people.

is… is the dalai lama portrait a joke? https://t.co/9gdIDwh5UR — Jiji (@jijiyon97) July 4, 2026

They are all a joke.

They've got the coffee shop aesthetic down, but I wouldn't trust them to run one. https://t.co/bTevqyLcS6 pic.twitter.com/OzQdFKBURs — a. (@antoniosal23) July 4, 2026

Ready to destroy America while wearing tennis shoes and sundresses.

The World Cup has allowed us to see not only how much foreigners love our great nation, but also, where we should send those who hate it here so much, like Australia. Good day, mate. https://t.co/5LLSzaNcNM pic.twitter.com/PEsGyyCSXH — Nathan Reeder (@PropertyMan219) July 4, 2026

Just your average hard working Americans.

No, wait…a bunch of upper class kids that never had to work in their lives and have zero life experience larping as communist revolutionaries 🤔 https://t.co/pUW1dn2OcY — Mr.Brady 🚾🇺🇸☘️ (@KBradyComics) July 4, 2026

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Professional students.

Rich, over educated, anti American radicals, and never had real jobs.



This is who the democrats want to run the country.



What an embarrassment. — The North Remembers (@TheNorth212) July 4, 2026

That’s a lot of communism in one photo. — Charles (@CharlesHuntNews) July 4, 2026

Too much communism.

4 communist with a pic of the Dalai Lama is insane. They probably arent aware of what their comrades in China have done to Tibet. — LIBERALS SUCK (@MAGA197312) July 4, 2026

This is how the country ends. — Charlie Croft (@AgainstTheFeed) July 4, 2026

Not if Americans stand up against it.

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