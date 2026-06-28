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Exceptionalism Unmatched: Full-Service America Hosts Iran for World Cup … Then Bombs Them Before Game End

justmindy
justmindy | 1:20 PM on June 28, 2026
Meme

America is always looking for new and improved ways to be EXCEPTIONAL and look at that, America found a new way via hosting the FIFA World Cup!

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Not only did America host Iran for a World Cup game, but we also dropped bombs on them the same day. Just a full service country, America is!

Never, ever not even for one day.

It's so based.

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Also, air conditioning is a beautiful thing, no doubt. 

As it should be.

Not even close.

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Tags:

FOREIGN POLICY IRAN MILITARY USA WORLD CUP

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