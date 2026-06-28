Exceptionalism Unmatched: Full-Service America Hosts Iran for World Cup … Then Bombs Them Before Game End

America is always looking for new and improved ways to be EXCEPTIONAL and look at that, America found a new way via hosting the FIFA World Cup!

U.S. BECOMES FIRST NATION TO HOST A FIFA WORLD CUP TEAM AND STRIKE THAT TEAM’S COUNTRY ON THE SAME DAY — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) June 28, 2026

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Not only did America host Iran for a World Cup game, but we also dropped bombs on them the same day. Just a full service country, America is!

U.S. BECOMES FIRST NATION TO HOST A FIFA WORLD CUP TEAM AND AIR STRIKE THAT TEAM’S COUNTRY ON THE SAME DAY https://t.co/uWs522d0jp pic.twitter.com/g9Eu5VVkZG — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) June 28, 2026

The Europoor Mind cannot fathom this level of freedom https://t.co/ihONOnC1dG — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) June 28, 2026

Never, ever not even for one day.

U.S. BECOMES FIRST NATION TO HOST A FIFA WORLD CUP TEAM AND STRIKE THAT TEAM’S COUNTRY ON THE SAME DAY https://t.co/VIRJ109Mqy pic.twitter.com/eV6HXuvsRi — Pub (@PubWanghaf) June 28, 2026

It's so based.

Also, air conditioning is a beautiful thing, no doubt.

🎶 Brought to you courtesy…. of the red, white, and blue. 🎶 https://t.co/1sxXaHdCkB — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 28, 2026

As it should be.

U.S. BECOMES FIRST NATION TO HOST A FIFA WORLD CUP TEAM AND STRIKE THAT TEAM’S COUNTRY ON THE SAME DAY https://t.co/sl0TLtG3w0 pic.twitter.com/tN5AmDRjY5 — Fanatic 🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) June 28, 2026

Not tired of winning https://t.co/tkHPz3nQML — Steve Skojec (@SteveSkojec) June 28, 2026

Not even close.

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