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Born Abroad, No Big Deal: Dems Say They're Ready to Spark Constitutional Crisis for Their New DSA Darling

justmindy
justmindy | 11:51 AM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

At first, it seemed like a joke. The Far Left wants Mamdani to be the next Democrat Presidential nominee. There's a problem though. He wasn't born in America. They've decided they don't care

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These people have no respect for the Constitution anyway, so they think the Left should just run Mamdani and cause a 'Constitutional Crisis' in their words. 

There really seems to be this hope among Democrats they can figure out a way to make Mamdani the next President.

Don't be shocked or surprised. It's coming. You read it here first if nowhere else.

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Yes, that is the plan.

Don't wish for things like that. These people would love nothing more than to divide America and destroy it.

America needs that meme now more than ever.

Oh, of course they did.

Sounds about right. 

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Don't give them any ideas.

Oh, they are very high on their own supply right now.

Others seem resigned to the fact he can't be POTUS, but believe he will pick the next Democrat candidate for President. He's the kingmaker. Wow.

It's going to get ugly.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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