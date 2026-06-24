Born Abroad, No Big Deal: Dems Say They're Ready to Spark Constitutional Crisis for Their New DSA Darling

At first, it seemed like a joke. The Far Left wants Mamdani to be the next Democrat Presidential nominee. There's a problem though. He wasn't born in America. They've decided they don't care.

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Mamdani has emerged as a dominant force for the insurgent left as it hunts for a 2028 standard-bearer — yet he’s constitutionally ineligible, even as a growing number in the movement say they want him to run



Inside DSA, running Mamdani in 2028 anyway has become a running joke: pic.twitter.com/ml4UoLlxOB — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 24, 2026

These people have no respect for the Constitution anyway, so they think the Left should just run Mamdani and cause a 'Constitutional Crisis' in their words.

At the moment Zohran has the ineffable quality of Being a Winner. His opponents continue to look like fools. His analysis is just deeper than theirs, and he has the Weberian quality of Charisma. Anyone's guess whether it can be applied beyond New York City—for now, at least... — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) June 24, 2026

There really seems to be this hope among Democrats they can figure out a way to make Mamdani the next President.

Hey guess what's coming next.. pic.twitter.com/4ECTJ6Od3M — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 24, 2026

Don't be shocked or surprised. It's coming. You read it here first if nowhere else.

Isn’t that the plan? Get as many DSA members elected to Congress to pull the Democrats hard left, overpower Republican (and moderate) resistance, and fundamentally change the Constitution? https://t.co/VU9zZLDter — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) June 24, 2026

Yes, that is the plan.

Part of me hopes they give us an excuse. pic.twitter.com/xcDeDd7mzf — Moody Blueliner (@MoodyBlueliner) June 24, 2026

Don't wish for things like that. These people would love nothing more than to divide America and destroy it.

side note: it doesn't seem as if the gif is available anymore on X. It's like someone is erasing memes for some reason. pic.twitter.com/dNzyE3hu4b — DeanLøgic ♎ (@DeanLogic) June 24, 2026

America needs that meme now more than ever.

Sounds like a great way to kick off Civil War 2 — AnMLGCat (@AnMLGCat) June 24, 2026

i bet that person hyperventilated over trump talking about a third term. — joefis (@joefis) June 24, 2026

Oh, of course they did.

It rhymes with Supremacy Clause — Grandpa Ed (@EdTheAdm) June 24, 2026

We’re moving to a two state solution, aren’t we… — Staycationer (@garrison_james) June 24, 2026

Aoc vs Mandami primary will be eho hates the Jews the most



Moderated by @TuckerCarlson — Jim Rowe (@jimrowe77268) June 24, 2026

Sounds about right.

Afternoon prayer in the streets of NYC. — Provenance (@Provenance88) June 24, 2026

He was actually born in Hawaii? — White culture aficionado (@BlueDoucheMark) June 24, 2026

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Don't give them any ideas.

Oh, they are very high on their own supply right now.

Mamdani is the most popular Democrat in the country



Ineligible for the presidency,



He is going to have a nigh unprecedented kingmaker role for 2028



If he wants it



Seems like he might pic.twitter.com/yrkwokUvBX — Curt Mills (@CurtMills) June 24, 2026

Others seem resigned to the fact he can't be POTUS, but believe he will pick the next Democrat candidate for President. He's the kingmaker. Wow.

It's going to get ugly.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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