People Can't Help but Notice Where Kamala Harris Did NOT Record Her 'Gas...
HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About...
VIP
Antisemites UNITE! Ilhan Omar Praises Candace Owens and I'd Only Be More Surprised...
Missing Scientists with Classified Secrets Spark Espionage Fears – Trump Launches Urgent I...
Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things...
Gun-Grabber Group Pres. BODIED for IGNORING That Justin Fairfax Was ALSO a Gun...
VIP
Ruben Gallego Is Looking for a New Staff Member and I Have Just...
Chuck Todd Gives Pete Hegseth a 'Poser Complex' Diagnosis As Irony Detectors Explode
US Oil & Gas Association Takes Kamala Harris APART in GLORIOUS Post for...
New Footage Catches Gavin Newsom Pay for 'Transgender' Illegal Alien Sex Change Surgeries
HA! You Can SEE the Actual Moment Scott Jennings CRUSHES David Hogg's Soul...
Dem Sen. Mark Warner's Claim That Tulsi Gabbard Is Criminalizing 'Dissent' Isn't Going...
VIP
Dems Who Are Otherwise Smarter and More Observant Than the Rest of Us...
DESPICABLE: Media/Left Try Tying Catholic Charities Cuts to Trump/Pope Dispute (Fail SPECT...

Traitors in the House: GOP Defectors Shield 350,000 Haitians from Trump's Deportation Order

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on April 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The House just passed a resolution to block President Trump from deporting about 350,000 Haitians who were in America allegedly under 'Temporary' Protected Status. 

Advertisement

Obviously, it's expected for Democrats to be traitors. This should have never happened as Republicans control the House. There were, however, traitors to the GOP and more specifically Republican voters.

Call their offices and let them know conservatives are very unhappy. If someone is primarying them, vote them out. 

Recommended

Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out on X
Sam J.
Advertisement

At some point, elected Republicans have to know there are consequences when they turn their backs on the people who voted for them. 

That's the gambit. Kick the can until Democrats are in control and then voila, all of these people are citizens and Democrat voters. What a world!

Advertisement

They don't fear their voters or GOP Leadership. This has to change. 

This is unforgivable. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HAITI HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out on X
Sam J.
US Oil & Gas Association Takes Kamala Harris APART in GLORIOUS Post for Whining About High Gas Prices
Sam J.
HRM: Deadbeat Jerks at The Lincoln Project Have Some 'Splainin' to Do About Their Expenses (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Missing Scientists with Classified Secrets Spark Espionage Fears – Trump Launches Urgent Investigation
justmindy
Gun-Grabber Group Pres. BODIED for IGNORING That Justin Fairfax Was ALSO a Gun Grabber in Ghoulish Post
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld Does a Final Eulogy for Eric Swalwell's Political Career in a Brutal but Hilarious Monologue
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Journo Who Failed to Expose Swalwell Because it Wasn't Her Beat Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out on X Sam J.
Advertisement