Traitors in the House: GOP Defectors Shield 350,000 Haitians from Trump's Deportation Order

The House just passed a resolution to block President Trump from deporting about 350,000 Haitians who were in America allegedly under 'Temporary' Protected Status.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: SEVEN House Republicans just voted to grant AMNESTY to 350,000 Haitian migrants, blocking deportation



The resolution has passed 220-207



TRAITORS.



A Haitian under TPS just recently slaughtered a woman in Florida.



And our "Republicans" want this EXTENDED for years.… pic.twitter.com/ApZDglEm0o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

Obviously, it's expected for Democrats to be traitors. This should have never happened as Republicans control the House. There were, however, traitors to the GOP and more specifically Republican voters.

HERE ARE THE NAMES https://t.co/fMhAHF9LoR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2026

Call their offices and let them know conservatives are very unhappy. If someone is primarying them, vote them out.

BREAKING: The House just voted 224 to 204 to PASS a 3 year extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 350,000 Haitians living in the U.S.



10 House Republicans + 1 independent voted w/ Dems to pass it.



Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL)

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Rep. Brian… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2026

Not including Lawler and Fitzpatrick (both in Harris seats) all of these Republicans need to be primaried out https://t.co/Sbe9qI6dV9 — Real Political Data (@RealPData) April 16, 2026

At some point, elected Republicans have to know there are consequences when they turn their backs on the people who voted for them.

This is a DISGRACE! And every single one of those “Republicans” needs to be GONE! 🤬 https://t.co/ONuafU9NfY — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) April 16, 2026

Primary every RINO that voted for this! https://t.co/OVTRVKgJsi — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) April 16, 2026

3 years so that when the Dems win the Presidency, they get full citizenship. It’s that simple. https://t.co/CTr0jaVVS5 — Reid Frick (@frick_reid) April 16, 2026

That's the gambit. Kick the can until Democrats are in control and then voila, all of these people are citizens and Democrat voters. What a world!

Primary and REMOVE every one of these despicable traitors from office. c.c. @RyanGirdusky https://t.co/Epuv7LJmXZ pic.twitter.com/TWS8f4zwqL — God made them male and female… Reality. Cope. (@GHalv) April 16, 2026

Remove every single one of them https://t.co/S9loMgBZxS — MAGA MEEMAW (@magameemaw62) April 16, 2026

Advertisement

@ScottPresler -- now you know who to primary-target. Let's make this their terms in office! https://t.co/DU2AGEshda — ShelleBelle (@MMMMcBride) April 16, 2026

I blame GOP leadership. You would never see this on the Dem side. Dems vote exactly as Pelosi (Jeffries pretends he's in charge) tells them to. https://t.co/JD6GwuF49x — Renée (@rightwingertoo) April 16, 2026

They don't fear their voters or GOP Leadership. This has to change.

Traitors. All of them. Giving up the sovereignty of our homeland, governing for illegals and not being representatives of AMERICANS that elected them— traitors. https://t.co/Agbw7TJ83Z — LALA (@LeighAn99881067) April 16, 2026

This is unforgivable.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



