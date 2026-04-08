Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach...
Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right...
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and...
VIP
'America is Stolen Land, So Americans Need to Shut Up' – Video Sends...
MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN...
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for...
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who...
Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Yout...
Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas...
CNN Posts Fraudulent Ceasefire Details, and Trump Is Livid
'How Very Communist of Them'! Rep. Jason Crow and the Dems Are Making...
Harwood's Jealous Rant on Hegseth Backfires: 'Ugly American' Meets Combat Vet Who Actually...
Flashbacks Show Why the Public's Immune to Dem Screeching About Trump and the...

You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 08, 2026

Sarah Trone Garriott is a 'pastor' in Iowa running for Congress. She took the 'running' part really seriously, apparently. That flash going across the screen is her ducking a really easy question.

Advertisement

Here's a pro-tip: If you're a pastor and you can't answer the basic question 'is God real', maybe you are in the wrong line of work. Also, she said Christians who don't agree God made a mistake when he made women and man are 'racists'. Don't try to work that one out in your head. It's just dumb.

That's like being a Doctor if you don't believe people can get better. 

Recommended

Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
Advertisement

She's a runner, she's a track star.

It's easy to mock, but she is leading people astray in the name of God and that is a huge problem. She is also telling young people God made a mistake when He made them and that is terrible message.

It's time the Midwest puts a stop to this nonsense.

Advertisement

The Democrat Party is full of hypocrites, heretics and terrible people.

These are the wolves in sheep's clothing the Bible warns about. 

They hate Christians and they want to ruin the Church and Christianity. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CHRISTIANITY CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY IOWA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts
Doug P.
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Brett T.
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?'
Doug P.
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for Illegal's Lawyers
justmindy
Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas Terrorists'
justmindy
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and That Other Time in 2018)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts Doug P.
Advertisement