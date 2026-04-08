You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress

Sarah Trone Garriott is a 'pastor' in Iowa running for Congress. She took the 'running' part really seriously, apparently. That flash going across the screen is her ducking a really easy question.

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Woke pastor & Iowa Dem Sarah Trone Garriot was spotted sprinting away from the question "Is God real?"



In what world should that be a feared question from a PASTOR 🤔@SarahforIowa has better luck making the track team than winning in November. pic.twitter.com/2C8quRacPj — NRCC (@NRCC) April 8, 2026

Here's a pro-tip: If you're a pastor and you can't answer the basic question 'is God real', maybe you are in the wrong line of work. Also, she said Christians who don't agree God made a mistake when he made women and man are 'racists'. Don't try to work that one out in your head. It's just dumb.

Look how the corrupt corporate media is covering for left wing "pastors" like Democrat Sarah Trone Garriot who said that Christians who oppose trans ideology are racist. https://t.co/GVByUEuc1m pic.twitter.com/bUqHKgSsxT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 20, 2026

Why would a minister be afraid to answer if God is real? https://t.co/quno1mnkSn — Zach Kraft (@ZachKraft7) April 8, 2026

That's like being a Doctor if you don't believe people can get better.

Not Sarah Trone Garriott sprinting faster than Lolo Jones to avoid answering “Is God real” 😂 https://t.co/pM8VNPdWmK — Lydia Hall (@lyd__hall) April 8, 2026

She's a runner, she's a track star.

At some point people have to start waking up and see that this is a deeply spiritual problem. A pastor is called to shepherd people in truth, so the most basic question of the faith shouldn’t be a struggle.



You can dress it up like a church, but if Jesus isn’t there, it’s just… https://t.co/g0ffrtYucs — Kylie Albertsen (@kalbertsen09) April 8, 2026

It's easy to mock, but she is leading people astray in the name of God and that is a huge problem. She is also telling young people God made a mistake when He made them and that is terrible message.

“Is God real?”



Broke: God is dead



Woke: God doesn’t exist



Bespoke: @SarahforIowa sprints away from the question 😬 https://t.co/E03jU422X4 — Elias Korpela (@eliasjjkorpela) April 8, 2026

Please don’t turn Iowa into MN and vote @SarahforIowa into office. https://t.co/3q7xfiLxUv — Brooke (@deplorable315) April 8, 2026

It's time the Midwest puts a stop to this nonsense.

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Do they just keep AWFLs in a factory somewhere? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2026

The Democrat Party is full of hypocrites, heretics and terrible people.

another demon walking our streets, influencing our parents, siblings, and children, and pretending to be spiritually righteous to make it all so palatable. — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) April 8, 2026

These are the wolves in sheep's clothing the Bible warns about.

Libs infiltrate Christianity to use as a moral cudgel — FartBoy (@Mishigamaw) April 8, 2026

They hate Christians and they want to ruin the Church and Christianity.

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