Cory 'Spartacus' Booker's Wife Was Convinced His 25-Hour Filibuster Would Straight-Up Kill Him

Mam, it's good to love your man and stand behind him, but please be so for real with this.

Cory “Spartacus” Booker’s wife Alexis posted this cringe video talking about his 25 hour filibuster saying she was afraid he was gonna “die.”



“It's not super safe to stand for 25 hours. Like, your body kind of just breaks down. And if you fall over, you could hit your head. So… pic.twitter.com/mVpdjzIbqb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 8, 2026

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First of all, we will allow a minute for the news Cory Booker is married to a 'wife' to settle in. It's shocking, we know.

Anyway, his wife was so concerned for his health during that record breaking filibuster, she thought he might fall and hurt himself. Are we sure this isn't his Mom?

She just feels it's not natural for people to stand up for over 24 hours without their legs breaking down. She has clearly never witnessed a Black Friday sale.

It's So Brave to be an Actor. . .🤣 https://t.co/iyIPUiBtTq — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) April 8, 2026

So strong, so brave.

Literally, Cory Booker that day.

25 hours of gaslighting and no one remembers a word of what he said - drama without results. — W.Oero (@Oreo52) April 8, 2026

He holds a record though.

I'm guessing he's never been in the military. Precious Cory is too fragile to stand up too long, hahaha! — Donna (@DonnaDee747) April 8, 2026

His weak little ankles may snap.

Well...

No intelligent woman would come near him.

He had to pick a real dumb one.

It's what you call "settling" — Orin Ulysses Rascal (@ourascal) April 8, 2026

Um, that's one word for it. Lavender marriages can be lovely.

They look like brother and sister — Archangel (@ShadowArk15) April 8, 2026

This is a no judgement zone. It worked for Ilhan.

He’s a modern day hero.🤦‍♂️😂 — Dapperdan68 (@dapperdan68) April 8, 2026

Check for an Adam’s apple. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) April 8, 2026

Need additional clarification ... on Cory or his wife?

Why are they all so weak? — Stephanie (@thymeless77) April 8, 2026

Dear God. — bravoqueen29 (@megananne1970) April 8, 2026

Please blow the trumpet.





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