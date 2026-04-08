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Cory 'Spartacus' Booker's Wife Was Convinced His 25-Hour Filibuster Would Straight-Up Kill Him

justmindy
justmindy | 11:05 AM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Mam, it's good to love your man and stand behind him, but please be so for real with this.

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First of all, we will allow a minute for the news Cory Booker is married to a 'wife' to settle in. It's shocking, we know.

Anyway, his wife was so concerned for his health during that record breaking filibuster, she thought he might fall and hurt himself. Are we sure this isn't his Mom?

She just feels it's not natural for people to stand up for over 24 hours without their legs breaking down. She has clearly never witnessed a Black Friday sale. 

So strong, so brave.

Literally, Cory Booker that day.

He holds a record though.

His weak little ankles may snap.

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Um, that's one word for it. Lavender marriages can be lovely.

This is a no judgement zone. It worked for Ilhan.

Need additional clarification ... on Cory or his wife?

Please blow the trumpet.


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