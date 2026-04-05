NPR’s Outrageous Choice: Sympathy for Attacker’s Lebanese Town, Silence for Michigan Synagogue Victims

When NPR reported on the Michigan Synagogue attack by a crazed Hezbollah supporter last month, they didn't manage to get one quote from a member of the synagogue. They did manage to get quotes from people in Lebanon, though.

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NPR didn't quote a single member of Michigan synagogue after attack - but interviewed terrorist's pals in Lebanon https://t.co/aHqfgql0Co pic.twitter.com/fL8QX2ggwd — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2026

NPR didn’t manage to quote a single member of the Michigan synagogue that was attacked last month by a crazed Hezbollah-supporting terrorist last month — but did manage to track down his pals 6,000 miles away in Lebanon, a new report reveals. Now even NPR’s public editor is criticizing the lefty broadcaster for the stunning oversight. Instead of focusing on the victims in the heinous attack, a March 14 “All Things Considered” segment sent an NPR reporter to the Lebanon hometown of Ayman Ghazali, 41, who just days earlier had rammed his truck into a Jewish preschool at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township.

NPR doesn't see the members of the synagogue as real people with value. That's why they didn't bother to talk to them.

typical mainstream media leftism https://t.co/fRsgn9SsIC — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) April 5, 2026

Sounds about how NPR would do it https://t.co/bmebTytZIm — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) April 5, 2026

It's not surprising in the least. That's the worst part.

I’m shocked. Aren’t you shocked? This is just shocking!



I’m joking of course. This is par for the course. https://t.co/RU7Zou1NL7 — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) April 5, 2026

It's infuriating.

You don’t hate the media enough exhibit 317 https://t.co/VwXuDP0txn — SJP_hates_peace (@SJPidiots) April 5, 2026

But some judge said NPR has a constitutional right to our tax dollars. https://t.co/5gCn7kVnVZ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 5, 2026

Some judge actually thinks Americans should have to pay for NPR to openly hate Jewish people. No thanks.

Hey I’ve got an idea. Let’s stop funding NPR and PBS. https://t.co/U8Oe1FEor8 — Janet Parshall (@parshalltalk) April 5, 2026

You think you hate the media enough, but somehow, the hatred is inadequate. They always add another brick of lies and deception into their nauseating wall of propaganda. https://t.co/7TT1AsNh4v — diesel4444 (@notabluecheck9) April 5, 2026

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Every day, they give brand new reasons to hate them, actually.

NPR may as well be Al Jazeera or Russia Today. https://t.co/OaAgk0pUys — Jason Bedrick (@JasonBedrick) April 5, 2026

NPR headlined its article “In a small Lebanese town, grief and fear follow the Michigan synagogue attack,” resulting in listeners quickly calling out the publicly funded outlet for attempting to paint the terrorist and his family in a sympathetic light. https://t.co/1YmabTVCJC — Woke Golden Boy (@wokegoldenboy) April 5, 2026

Oh, they did their darndest to get public sympathy on the side of the terrorist. Many Leftists bought it.

They show you who they are! https://t.co/G9FbzKgSrU — Amanda (@ANicole1413) April 5, 2026

Every single time.

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