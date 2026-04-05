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NPR’s Outrageous Choice: Sympathy for Attacker’s Lebanese Town, Silence for Michigan Synagogue Victims

justmindy
justmindy | 6:37 PM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

When NPR reported on the Michigan Synagogue attack by a crazed Hezbollah supporter last month, they didn't manage to get one quote from a member of the synagogue. They did manage to get quotes from people in Lebanon, though.

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NPR didn’t manage to quote a single member of the Michigan synagogue that was attacked last month by a crazed Hezbollah-supporting terrorist last month — but did manage to track down his pals 6,000 miles away in Lebanon, a new report reveals.

Now even NPR’s public editor is criticizing the lefty broadcaster for the stunning oversight.

Instead of focusing on the victims in the heinous attack, a March 14 “All Things Considered” segment sent an NPR reporter to the Lebanon hometown of Ayman Ghazali, 41, who just days earlier had rammed his truck into a Jewish preschool at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township.

NPR doesn't see the members of the synagogue as real people with value. That's why they didn't bother to talk to them.

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It's not surprising in the least. That's the worst part.

It's infuriating.

Some judge actually thinks Americans should have to pay for NPR to openly hate Jewish people. No thanks.

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Every day, they give brand new reasons to hate them, actually. 

Oh, they did their darndest to get public sympathy on the side of the terrorist. Many Leftists bought it.

Every single time.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM MEDIA BIAS MICHIGAN NPR

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