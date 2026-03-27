Nerdeen Kiswani Targeted in Foiled Firebomb Plot — The Same Tactics She Defended...
VIP
Trauma Drama: Tim Walz Whines About Anguish Minnesotans Are Feeling Due to Enforced...
Party Priorities: Dem Pramila Jayapal Says ICE Must Be Prosecuted and Illegal Aliens...
Same People Who Defended Harassing Christian Bakers Now Cheer When Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
VIP
From Match Day Chaos to Monopoly Power: House Judiciary Exposes How the Residency...
The Hidden Cost of the Senate Deal: Unpaid ICE Support Staff Holding Up...
Public Health Officials Lied, Hypocrisy Ruled, Trust Died: Brutal X Thread Conor Friedersd...
Nice Backpedal, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel's Attempt at Damage Control on Markwayne Mullin Flops...
Democrats Unleash Celebrities to Fight Voter ID: 'Women Are Too Dumb to Get...
The Olympics FINALLY Adopts a Policy of Sanity, and CNN Just Can't Deal...
Ari Fleischer and Others Spot Irony in 'No Kings' Dem Slamming Trump for...
Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in FL – Gator Shooting Also Under...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 60% Off VIP Memberships!
Guess What's Missing From NBC News' Headline About Congresswoman Charged With Stealing Mil...

New Secret Service Low: Agent on Jill Biden Detail Negligently Discharges Weapon … Into His Own Butt

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on March 27, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Jill Biden's Secret Service agent (well, one of them) shot himself today while traveling with her. No, he wasn't trying to end it because he was sick of her. It was an accident. Sigh.

Advertisement

He shot himself in the butt. Literally.

The people have jokes.

Recommended

Nice Backpedal, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel's Attempt at Damage Control on Markwayne Mullin Flops Spectacularly
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

To be fair, he is supposed to be a highly trained officer protecting American Presidents and their families. It's a bit scary he can't even safely manage a weapon. 

That's probably for the best, honestly.

It's where the least damage would be done in case of a loss. 

Advertisement

Maybe they need more time at the range and some gun safety classes, too. 

It's a pretty serious mistake.

Maybe this isn't the job for him.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

FIREARMS GUNS JILL BIDEN NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nice Backpedal, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel's Attempt at Damage Control on Markwayne Mullin Flops Spectacularly
Grateful Calvin
Nerdeen Kiswani Targeted in Foiled Firebomb Plot — The Same Tactics She Defended as 'Heroic Resistance'
justmindy
Public Health Officials Lied, Hypocrisy Ruled, Trust Died: Brutal X Thread Conor Friedersdorf Walked Into
justmindy
Party Priorities: Dem Pramila Jayapal Says ICE Must Be Prosecuted and Illegal Aliens Awarded Reparations
Warren Squire
Same People Who Defended Harassing Christian Bakers Now Cheer When Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Booted
justmindy
Democrats Unleash Celebrities to Fight Voter ID: 'Women Are Too Dumb to Get One'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nice Backpedal, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel's Attempt at Damage Control on Markwayne Mullin Flops Spectacularly Grateful Calvin
Advertisement