New Secret Service Low: Agent on Jill Biden Detail Negligently Discharges Weapon … Into His Own Butt

Jill Biden's Secret Service agent (well, one of them) shot himself today while traveling with her. No, he wasn't trying to end it because he was sick of her. It was an accident. Sigh.

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🚨🚨SECRET SERVICE Incompetence Continues…

Jill Biden's Secret Service agent accidentally shot himself while accompanying the former first lady through Philadelphia airport pic.twitter.com/7tZY5Bw1SJ — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 27, 2026

🚨SECRET SERVICE SCOOP: New details about the agent who shot himself earlier today while accompanying Jill Biden to the Philly airport.



The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV, sources told @RCPolitics.



The agent was… https://t.co/iOmeF1jK4m — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) March 27, 2026

He shot himself in the butt. Literally.

Rumors are also swirling that Jill Biden was telling the agent about how she met Joe Biden, and after the story dragged on for a bit, the agent shot himself. https://t.co/LylwLEa6Vg — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) March 27, 2026

The people have jokes.

Secret Service reporter @susancrabtree writes that the agent shot himself in the butt due to poor gun handling... https://t.co/NZRHIwGBo8 pic.twitter.com/gtjYQovH2G — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) March 27, 2026

A very humiliating experience, I’m sure. Let’s give him some grace. If your most embarrassing mistake was outed for the whole world to watch… https://t.co/qs6YudwH49 — My2Common¢ents🇺🇸⚖️🙏✝️🫶 (@7CommonSense) March 27, 2026

To be fair, he is supposed to be a highly trained officer protecting American Presidents and their families. It's a bit scary he can't even safely manage a weapon.

One week on the job and probably his last on a high profile detail. — Lisa (@politeracy) March 27, 2026

That's probably for the best, honestly.

“The agent was apparently rushing and fumbling around after forgetting his cell phone in the SUV, sources told @RCPolitics. “ pic.twitter.com/VoyNGOMH5n — joe miller (@JoeMiller4547) March 27, 2026

This is fine. Just leave him on the Bidens' detail. Everyone has to start somewhere. — Jaddie (@Jaddie) March 27, 2026

It's where the least damage would be done in case of a loss.

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This would not, and could not, happen if they didn’t carry plastic fantastic and instead, carried a warrior’s gun, a Colt .45 semi-auto. — QwikFire (@OC_motorcop) March 27, 2026

Maybe they need more time at the range and some gun safety classes, too.

I am usually understanding about “mistakes”. However this seems like someone who is ill equipped to manage firearms — Colorado#578 (@colorado_578) March 27, 2026

It's a pretty serious mistake.

Sounds like the Secret Service hired Steve Urkel. — James Veriton (@JamesVeriton) March 27, 2026

Forgetting, fumbling, mistakenly firing. Yeah, doesn’t sound good — Joaquin Hawkeen (@KBSN4433) March 27, 2026

Maybe this isn't the job for him.

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