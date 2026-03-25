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Bringing Death and Disease: Rep. Mary Miller Highlights Illegals with AIDS and TB Who Murdered US Women

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on March 25, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Rep. Mary Miller is warning the American people about illegals bringing disease into the United States.

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So, illegals are not only taking jobs from Americans, committing crimes, driving semi-trucks recklessly, filling up schools and hospitals AND bringing in communicable diseases. 

Not only are they spreading disease, but America then has to pay to treat them.

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They honestly don't care. They are so committed to opposing Trump, they don't care if it hurts American citizens. 

Criminals who bring in disease. What a treat!

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The American taxpayer is footing the bill for this nonsense. 

Yeah, right! Maybe the first time he lied today.

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Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME HEALTHCARE ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

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