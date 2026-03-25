Bringing Death and Disease: Rep. Mary Miller Highlights Illegals with AIDS and TB Who Murdered US Women

Rep. Mary Miller is warning the American people about illegals bringing disease into the United States.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) on illegals bringing diseases: “Katie Abraham’s killer, an illegal alien, had full-blown AIDS when he came over the border. And now we know that the killer of Sheridan Gorman has tuberculosis and he didn’t actually show up to his hearing because he was… pic.twitter.com/nyfIR2bayX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2026

Advertisement

So, illegals are not only taking jobs from Americans, committing crimes, driving semi-trucks recklessly, filling up schools and hospitals AND bringing in communicable diseases.

I’ve been pointing out these kinds of considerations relative to the illegal invaders for a long while



This is why ICE is vital to the process of providing domestic protection against such threats https://t.co/TkM6J9pc8N — JudgeJoeBrown (@JudgeJoeBrownTV) March 25, 2026

But they want to blame parents who have the audacity to question the vaccines doctors push on our children… https://t.co/liaQxUznw1 — Bourbon Bella🥃 (@invisiablegirl1) March 25, 2026

Not many people are talking about this— and they should be. https://t.co/dIn7pdHQZy — AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸 Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) March 25, 2026

Not only are they spreading disease, but America then has to pay to treat them.

If this doesn’t get Democrat voters attention I think there is no hope. How can anyone allow the elected public Democrat servants keep perpetuating these crimes for political purposes. https://t.co/Raey7aXYcX — MeandmyBostons (@MyBostonsX) March 25, 2026

They honestly don't care. They are so committed to opposing Trump, they don't care if it hurts American citizens.

The Biden regime and Congress brought death to Americans by the millions. Is this not treason? https://t.co/LX2jEH97hy — Follower of Christ (@TomThumbofOhio) March 25, 2026

SO... while they were forcing all of us to wear totally ineffective masks to keep from "killing one another", they were letting in 10 million illegal aliens with deadly diseases, a large percentage of them criminals, terrorists and cartel members. You can't make this stuff up! https://t.co/7uK7ttfct1 — Gina (@sweettart024) March 25, 2026

Criminals who bring in disease. What a treat!

Yet another illegal alien killer we are footing medical bills for https://t.co/DRHl8rmxgd — OctoberNight (@AutumnReignssss) March 25, 2026

My husband and I pay high monthly payments through his small business employer for health insurance. We have high copays and high deductibles. We owe $18,000 to the hospital and may be paying till we die, yet this illegal alien gets his paid for completely by us. 😡🤬 https://t.co/dcrCxVi1qe — Lori 🇺🇸 (@LoriH_007) March 25, 2026

Advertisement

The American taxpayer is footing the bill for this nonsense.

@TheDemocrats have allowed crime and disease invade our country. How anyone can vote for a democrat is beyond me. https://t.co/ZAzV5QkmN1 — BeachBird (@scottfreebird) March 25, 2026

Wait! @hakeemjeffries @RepJeffries told us illegals weren’t getting and government benefits 🥴 — VeronicaLyn (@VeronicaLyn_T) March 25, 2026

This must have been the first time ever that Jeffries lied. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2026

Yeah, right! Maybe the first time he lied today.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.