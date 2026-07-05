Mournful Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Blasts Illegal Truck Drivers

"This 4th of July weekend my thoughts are with the family of this PA state trooper who was killed by an illegal Haitian truck driver," tweets Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. "Trooper Pahira was caring for his mom with cancer. These senseless tragedies are why I am working my heart out to change the policies that encouraged illegal drivers, enabled shady trucker schools, and drove down the wages for American truckers. Trooper Pahira — Rest in peace."

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This 4th of July weekend my thoughts are with the family of this PA state trooper who was killed by an illegal Haitian truck driver. Trooper Pahira was caring for his mom with cancer.



These senseless tragedies are why I am working my heart out to change the policies that… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 5, 2026

That is so sad. It makes many wonder what it is going to take to put an end to these things.

Policies have consequences. The effect they have goes further than many think, further certainly than many who implement them calculate, in too many cases. Our government is calibrated in such a manner as to demand the deliberation and widespread agreement among the elected representatives of the people in order for proposals to become law. Powers are reserved and delegated for reasons. Arbitrary executive action (and judicial action) should not be allowed to usurp the process.