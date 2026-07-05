The Secret Service Turns 161
VIP
Democrats Really SHOULD Be Embarrassed By This
Mournful Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Blasts Illegal Truck Drivers
'Little Commie BAST**D' Zohran Mamdani Tries Backpedaling on His 'America Sucks' July 4...
PoliMath DISMANTLES Lefty Prof and His Thread Calling Patriot Front 'Republican Staffers'...
The Battle for America's Future Takes Center Stage
VIP
CHEERIO! Brits Are BIG MAD That Even Though They're OLDER, America Is Still...
George Washington Has PERFECT Reaction to Bite-in-the-Arse Lefty Lecturing About DANGEROUS...
'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over...
Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in...
Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His...
VIP
God Bless the USA: How Fireworks and Freedom Lifted a Discouraged Heart This...
VIP
Comedian Has Friendly Message for Traitorous, Unpatriotic, Anti-American MAGA Pieces of S*...
March for Our Lives Says 250 Years Later, We’re Still Living With the...

Gov. Ron DeSantis Shares President Grant's Centennial Proclamation

Jacob B. | 1:06 PM on July 05, 2026
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

"President Grant's proclamation commemorating America's centennial celebration," shares Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Advertisement

The second paragraph of the tweet by Gov. DeSantis reads as follows.

"I therefore invite the good people of the United States, on the approaching 4th day of July, in addition to the usual observances with which they are accustomed to greet the return of the day, further, in such manner and at such time as in their respective localities and religious associations may be most convenient, to mark its recurrence by some public religious and devout thanksgiving to Almighty God for the blessings which have been bestowed upon us as a nation during the century of our existence, and humbly to invoke a continuance of His favor and of His protection."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4
Sam J.
'Little Commie BAST**D' Zohran Mamdani Tries Backpedaling on His 'America Sucks' July 4 Speech and HOOBOY
Sam J.
PoliMath DISMANTLES Lefty Prof and His Thread Calling Patriot Front 'Republican Staffers' in Just 2 Posts
Sam J.
Oh, Honey ... NO: Jessica Tarlov's Sideways 'Happy Independence Day' Post BOMBS in More Ways Than One
Sam J.
Dem Activist Pushing Obvious Patriot Front Photo-Op on Metro Blows Up in His Big, Dumb, Trump-Hating Face
Sam J.
George Washington Has PERFECT Reaction to Bite-in-the-Arse Lefty Lecturing About DANGEROUS D.C. Fireworks
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Hello Mr. Clinton': DataRepublican BRINGS THE PAIN After Bill Clinton Craps All Over America on July 4 Sam J.
Advertisement