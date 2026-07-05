Gov. Ron DeSantis Shares President Grant's Centennial Proclamation

"President Grant's proclamation commemorating America's centennial celebration," shares Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

President Grant’s proclamation commemorating America’s centennial celebration: “I therefore invite the good people of the United States, on the approaching 4th day of July, in addition to the usual observances with which they are accustomed to greet the return of the day,…

The second paragraph of the tweet by Gov. DeSantis reads as follows.

"I therefore invite the good people of the United States, on the approaching 4th day of July, in addition to the usual observances with which they are accustomed to greet the return of the day, further, in such manner and at such time as in their respective localities and religious associations may be most convenient, to mark its recurrence by some public religious and devout thanksgiving to Almighty God for the blessings which have been bestowed upon us as a nation during the century of our existence, and humbly to invoke a continuance of His favor and of His protection."