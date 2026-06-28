DeWine, Kasich Argue Against Removing Haitians

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) refers to it as a "mistake."

Gov. Mike DeWine on the Mullin v. Doe: "It's a mistake for a number of reasons…You cannot fly into Port-au-Prince…It is clearly not safe…It is worse than it has ever been…It's not in the U.S. interest, certainly not in Ohio's interest, to have people who are working every… pic.twitter.com/BxuNKK1OdG — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 28, 2026

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Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) says, "There is an opportunity for the Congress to extend temporary protection status."

The Supreme Court has allowed TPS for Haitians to end, putting families in Springfield and communities across the country at risk of being sent back to a country in chaos. Congress can and should extend these protections. pic.twitter.com/cXoeacoIZ9 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 28, 2026

Laura Ingraham suggests something, sort of, for both of them.

DeWine should run for President. Let’s see how popular this view really is. https://t.co/N6REFKpwZG — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 28, 2026

This guy should run for President as well…oh wait…he already did. https://t.co/GWFVBATbMr — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 28, 2026

There may be many who feel strongly about matters that do not appear fair on the surface, but it comes down to what is right for the communities involved, as well as for all individuals affected by the maneuvering. These choices and decisions seem easy for those who do not have to deal with the consequences thereof, but they are, in fact, complex and require a steady hand because they are hard. Fidgeting with the livelihoods of hundreds and thousands of people is not the answer.