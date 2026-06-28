No Money for Schools? Mary Katharine Ham Schools the Commie on NYC's $40K-Per-Student...
Sen. Blackburn, Gov. Stitt Congratulate ICE Nominee
Aw, How Heartbreaking: Illegal Parents Forced to Take Their Kids Home With Them
Exceptionalism Unmatched: Full-Service America Hosts Iran for World Cup … Then Bombs Them...
Meltdown ALERT! Thomas Massie Lashing OUT When Asked About Ex-GF and an NDA...
'Hello, Mr. French': DataRepublican Turns Her Attention to David French and HOOBOY, YIKES,...
VIP
Ain't THAT Sweet?! Merch at Texas Democrat Convention SCARY Reminder of Who They...
John Cornyn's SMUG Post Talking Down to Grassroots About the SAVE Act BACKFIRES...
OOF! Dems' Reaction to a CRAZY Confused Joe Biden RANT Speaks VOLUMES About...
Kamala Chameleon: Victor Davis Hanson Channels the Former VP for a Meandering Message...
Party Departure?: James Carville Freaks Out on Fox News Over DSA Takeover of...
VIP
The Intercept: 30-Year Sentence for ‘Transporting Zines’ Is 5-Alarm Fire for Free Speech
Socialist Sickness: Bill Maher Says DSA Candidate Is ‘Patient Zero’ for Woke Mind...
Imagine Being Amy Coney Barrett and Telling Your Haitian Children You ‘Voted’ to...

DeWine, Kasich Argue Against Removing Haitians

Jacob B. | 2:28 PM on June 28, 2026
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) refers to it as a "mistake."

Advertisement

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) says, "There is an opportunity for the Congress to extend temporary protection status."

Laura Ingraham suggests something, sort of, for both of them.

There may be many who feel strongly about matters that do not appear fair on the surface, but it comes down to what is right for the communities involved, as well as for all individuals affected by the maneuvering. These choices and decisions seem easy for those who do not have to deal with the consequences thereof, but they are, in fact, complex and require a steady hand because they are hard. Fidgeting with the livelihoods of hundreds and thousands of people is not the answer.

Recommended

No Money for Schools? Mary Katharine Ham Schools the Commie on NYC's $40K-Per-Student Disaster
justmindy
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Money for Schools? Mary Katharine Ham Schools the Commie on NYC's $40K-Per-Student Disaster
justmindy
'Hello, Mr. French': DataRepublican Turns Her Attention to David French and HOOBOY, YIKES, and HAAAAA
Sam J.
Meltdown ALERT! Thomas Massie Lashing OUT When Asked About Ex-GF and an NDA Is So VERY Telling (WATCH)
Sam J.
Exceptionalism Unmatched: Full-Service America Hosts Iran for World Cup … Then Bombs Them Before Game End
justmindy
Aw, How Heartbreaking: Illegal Parents Forced to Take Their Kids Home With Them
justmindy
OOF! Dems' Reaction to a CRAZY Confused Joe Biden RANT Speaks VOLUMES About the Dem Party and LOL (WATCH)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

No Money for Schools? Mary Katharine Ham Schools the Commie on NYC's $40K-Per-Student Disaster justmindy
Advertisement