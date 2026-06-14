USA! There Is Pride in America To Be Found, Poll Result Tweet Indicates

"How proud are you to be an American?" asks an NBC News poll, according to a tweet by Steve Kornacki. More than half of those surveyed, 56 percent, per that tweet, respond "Extremely/very."

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NBC News poll: How proud are you to be an American?



Overall

Extremely/very 56%

Not very/none 21%



Extremely/very by party:

GOP 90%

Dem 29%



By age:

65+ 75%

18-34 36% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) June 14, 2026

Perhaps it is deducible from that tweet of a poll result that American pride may be on the rise. There are times when we do not feel like being proud of our country. That is understandable. Too often, poll results have reflected such sentiment at levels that are unhealthily low. The phrasings "don't recognize their country," or "have no hope," or "America is in decline" are not the exact same wording but similar phrasings, looking to gauge and examine where national pride is. We have seen low numbers before in the overall pool of attempts to quantify national pride. So 56 percent seems like a high number of those who are proud. It would only be half of the nation, but half would be a lot of people.

USA!