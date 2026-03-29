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This Day Remembers the Vietnam War

Jacob B. | 1:13 PM on March 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"Today marks 53 years since the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam on March 29, 1973," Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) tweets. "We thank and honor those who served in Vietnam, as well as their families and their survivors, for their service and sacrifice to our nation."

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"On National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we honor all those who bravely served and sacrificed during the Vietnam era," tweets the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Today, on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we honor the strength, service, and sacrifice of Vietnam veterans and their families," tweets the Department of the Interior. "Their stories are etched into the landscapes we protect, places of memory, reflection, and healing."

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The end of that war did not come until a high price had been paid, as history tells us. In things so horrible, it can be hard to muster the desire to even look for what good might come out of them. Communism poisons societies with its evil disregard of the dignity and importance of human beings, as it seeks to give all things over to the state. Those who value the image of God in all men, women, and children oppose such evil.

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