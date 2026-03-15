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Fox News: Accused Synagogue Attacker Related to Hezbollah Commander

Jacob B. | 2:11 PM on March 15, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The following information is shared by Fox News.

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The entire tweet reads as follows.

NEW: The brother of Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, the accused Michigan synagogue attacker, was a Hezbollah terrorist commander who was killed in an Israeli strike days before the attack, Israeli intelligence revealed.

“Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali was responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialized branch of the Badr Unit,” the Israeli Defense Forces said.

We have seen this too many times. It is hard to be completely covered in monitoring all the minute details of every threat that comes along, but we must remain vigilant. Some connections may be innocuous, while others may disclose an impending and highly dangerous threat.

Tags:

ISRAEL

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