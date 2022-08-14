Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) puts in practical terms what congressional Democrats have voted forward in the name of reducing inflation.

When you look at your next paycheck, remember that the Democrats voted to spend $740,000,000,000 of your hard-earned money to double the size of the IRS and to pay for their reckless tax & spending spree. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 14, 2022

“Reckless tax and spending spree,” is how Sen. Tillis describes the agenda that Democrats have shoved forward.

There are three problems currently facing Democrats, who, as the national economic situation drifts further into recession territory, control the White House and hold effective majorities in both houses of Congress. First, liberal policies do not promote economic growth. Second, conservative policies lessen the burden on individuals and small businesses by removing government-created obstacles, such as ever-increasing taxation and regulations, while also reducing government spending. And third, the Midterm Elections are held in less than three months.

Basic questions will await voters in the 2022 midterms. Should billions be spent and taxes be raised during a period of high inflation?