Congressional Republicans renew their criticism of President Biden’s border policies and call on his administration to secure the U.S. southern border.

The Biden Border Crisis is still here During the first 3 months of FY2022 Customs& Border Protection recorded 518k encounters w illegal immigrants at S border That’s up 137% from same point in FY2021. Biden Admin ought 2get serious about enforcing our immigration laws — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 5, 2022

Because of Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies, the number of illegal crossings has risen at a faster rate under his “leadership” than at any time in recent history. — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) February 6, 2022

Proud to join @RepBenCline and 80 of my House colleagues in sending a letter to @ICEgov seeking answers to Biden’s failed Catch and Release program. Border security is national security and policies like these make our communities less safe. pic.twitter.com/wTWfdP0f4F — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) February 6, 2022

Republicans have long warned about the results of open borders policies.

More than 2 million illegal border crossings last year. 2,000,000. That’s more than the populations of 14 individual states—including President Biden’s home state of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/d5vCoxocVy — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2022

Constituents are rightly angered at the border crisis. POTUS is not enforcing the rule of law, and his Admin is flying & bussing thousands of people in the middle of the night who illegally crossed to cities & towns all over the country. Why the secret flights in middle of night? — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) February 6, 2022

Joe Biden abandoned border communities by funding illegal immigration and dismissing the rule of law. — GOP (@GOP) February 6, 2022

He can’t be this stupid. To allow the border crisis to rage on like this, Joe Biden has to be willfully ignorant. President Trump’s policies worked. Period. We have to stop the #BidenBorderCrisis and #BuildTheWall. pic.twitter.com/tnKTFshKRO — Carlos A. Gimenez (@CarlosGimenezFL) February 6, 2022

Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) recently advised the Biden administration to “adopt the view of most Americans” regarding securing the border.

The American people don’t understand why a Nigerian doctor or a German machinist has to be vetted for years, but the Biden administration welcomes anyone who can jump the fence at the southern border. That makes no sense to Americans. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/FwhGphxKRe — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 2, 2022

