Democrat presidential candidate Tom Steyer had no answer for ABC’s Martha Raddatz when she pressed him about the fact that 70 percent of Americans rate the U.S. economy as “excellent or good.”

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz shuts down Tom Steyer on President Trump's strong economy: 70% rate the “economy as excellent or good” pic.twitter.com/X4bYcO1IMQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 16, 2020

He then resorted to attacking Raddatz for “standing up for Mr. Trump’s version of the economy,” a version which more than two-thirds of Americans seem to like.

Steyer is pathetic. He says you are wrong if you think your life is better since Trump became President. How arrogant is that? https://t.co/yIA8m80Mwj — johnbyrd1972 (@johnbyrd1972) February 16, 2020

#Steyer is a moron who’s clueless about the effects of a booming economy on #MainStreet🇺🇸🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/i10VOq81kr — Case1030☘️🇺🇸✝️ (@CASE103060) February 16, 2020

The U.S. economy is off to a strong start in 2020.

Hey Dems, here are some reminders about the strength of the economy from Rep. Andy Biggs and others https://t.co/THGukXzwsb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 16, 2020

But Steyer apparently believes firmly that Democrats need to try to take President Trump down on the economy in order to win.

That’s a strategy got him a sixth-place finish in this past week’s New Hampshire primary.

***

RELATED:

‘THIS is why they are going apoplectic’: Gallup poll shows most Americans satisfied with the economy, national security