Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Arizona) has a few reminders for Democrats about the state of the U.S. economy nearly two months into 2020.

ICYMI: The U.S. economy started off 2020 in STRONG shape. ➡️ 225,000 new jobs

➡️ Unemployment rate near historic low

➡️ Continued wage growth President @realDonaldTrump's pro-growth policies continue to fuel our economic momentum. Great news for Americans across the nation. pic.twitter.com/aW29UdRqu2 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 16, 2020

The unemployment train has been rolling for quite some time.

.@realDonaldTrump’s policies have kicked America’s economic engine into high gear: Last month marked the 23rd consecutive month that unemployment has been at or below 4%. ✅ 7M+ jobs have been created

✅ Record-breaking stock market

✅ 2.4M lifted out of poverty — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 15, 2020

Seriously, what’s not to like about this economy?

While Dems continue to peddle their socialist fantasies, GOP economic policies have made life better for Americans. And we actually have the numbers to back it up:

– 18 months of wage growth at or above 3%

– Nearly 2 years of unemployment below 4%

– 7 million new jobs in 3 years — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) February 11, 2020

Yet this is what Democrats want to do.

Speaker Pelosi has surrendered to the socialists.

→ More than half of House Democrats have co-sponsored socialized medicine and the "Green New Deal," which would destroy America's economy. pic.twitter.com/vRIcr6MbQl — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 16, 2020

And self-avowed socialist Bernie Sanders is the leading Democrat candidate for president.

