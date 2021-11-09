Now that Dems are losing elections, they’re waking up to the fact that schools need to get back to normal. From Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times:

Got that? It’s not important for the kids that they be back in school. It’s not important for *Dems* that the kids be back in school:

Democrats Desperately Need Schools to Get Back to Normal- important article "Because America’s response to Covid was so politically polarized, school shutdowns longest in blue states..only 6 states had fewer in-person days last year" than VA (CA was 50/50)https://t.co/YOuAaljFnK — Monica Gandhi MD, MPH (@MonicaGandhi9) November 9, 2021

In other words, they’re embracing the Florida model. A little late, but that’s exactly what they’re doing:

"What we’ve done to children has been criminal, disconnecting them from their peers and disrupting their education even though they’ve always been at low risk."

– @FLSurgeonGen Joe Ladapohttps://t.co/wxwT2wCwcz — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) November 9, 2021

Anyway, welcome to the party, Michelle, but this was awful a year ago:

“At some schools, students have been forbidden to talk during lunch. At my own kids’ school, students must be masked even during outdoor recess.” https://t.co/zl2suQIH3R — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) November 9, 2021

Even Randi Weingarten is ready to cave on masks, which is good seeing she crapped on Puerto Rico’s indoor mask mandate over the weekend:

Randi Weingarten is ready to talk about ending school masking https://t.co/XE5maOF38L pic.twitter.com/A4sJ2LP2Xw — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) November 9, 2021

Again, she’s way late to all of this:

She’s ready to talk about ending *outdoor* masking, only a year after everyone else realized how unnecessary it was. https://t.co/5afeVIts3S — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) November 9, 2021

But it’s not just electoral victories Dems are concerned with. Public schools are also losing money thanks to parents pulling students out of the system:

In Fairfax County, public school enrollment is down by more than 10K students since before the pandemic, a 5.5% decrease. Enrollment in NYC declined by 4.5%, about 50K students. In CA enrollment decreased by 3%, or 160K students, the largest drop in 20 yrs https://t.co/SK57IRsDFD — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) November 9, 2021

And they’re worried that school-choice bills will become more popular around the country:

“In an environment like this, Republican proposals to subsidize private school tuition are likely to be received gratefully by many parents.” https://t.co/WQ9L4U5TyX — Ryan Chittum (@ryanchittum) November 9, 2021

Yes, we’ll take it:

Back to @michelleinbklyn’s piece: It’s depressing that it may take electoral disaster to get schools reopened, as opposed to “let’s prioritize normalcy for kids like Europe did.” But parents are desperate, and we’ll take it. — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) November 9, 2021

But it never should’ve gotten to this point.

***