Earlier today, we told you how world leaders laughed at President Joe Biden after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to correct him after Biden missed that Johnson had already introduced South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 meeting. ICYMI, here it is again:

WATCH 🚨 World leaders erupt in laugher as Biden forgets that UK PM Boris Johnson already introduced the president of South Africa during a G7 meeting. pic.twitter.com/3ZrxKUzeLp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2021

But it got worse.

Later in the day, Biden confused Syria with Libya:

Biden at press conference said he is hopeful that he can find an accommodation where US and Russia can save the lives of people in Libya. (He meant Syria, aides say.) pic.twitter.com/1sP5QHYGZu — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 13, 2021

Not once, not twice, but “THREE TIMES.” Watch for yourself:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses Syria with Libya THREE TIMES. pic.twitter.com/8iewTindfr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2021

Where are the media at-home shrinks?

If Trump had done this once in four years, CNN would have 14 physiatrists on nightly declaring him unfit, WaPo and The NY Times would have daily op-eds calling for invocation of the 25th, and “anonymous sources” would declare him bedridden unable to remember his own kids’ names. https://t.co/kEdds7bSDk — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 13, 2021

But, at least, the bad orange man is gone:

Biden had to be corrected by the British Prime Minister, had groups of people laughing at him because he forgot things, confused Libya and Syria and refused to take unauthorized question for fear his staff would get pissed. Things are going swimmingly. Dems: But Trump… — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 13, 2021

***

