The forensic audit of votes and the voting machines in Windham County, NH has concluded and found “no evidence of fraud or tampering with those devices”:

From the Union Leader:

A forensic audit of automated vote counting machines in Windham revealed no evidence of fraud or tampering with those devices, officials said Thursday.

The work of the first-ever audit of a New Hampshire election ended Thursday with the team standing by its initial finding that folds made in paper ballots were the major contributor to a wide discrepancy between results that were reported on election night and a hand recount done nine days later in local House races.

On Tuesday, audit team member Harri Hursti began the process of examining in detail the four AccuVote machines used to process ballots in the town.

“All the machines were matched. The content was exactly the same,” Hursti said.