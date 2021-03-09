Meanwhile, in Nevada, the entire staff of the Nevada Democratic Party quit after democratic socialists took over the party:

NEW: Entire staff of Nevada Democratic Party quits after democratic socialist slate won every seat https://t.co/SN1by5EhKB by me and @akela_lacy — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 9, 2021

The staff took severance pay on the way out the door, too:

NEW w/ @ryangrim: A DSA slate won every seat in the Nevada Democratic party leadership. Then the entire staff quit, and took severance https://t.co/4G80BIIQwY — Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) March 9, 2021

And before getting trounced, the party sent $450,000 to the DSCC who will reportedly use the money for the reelection of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto:

The incumbents had prepared for the loss, having moved $450,000 out of the party’s coffers and into the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s account. The DSCC will put the money toward the reelection bid of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a vulnerable first-term Democrat. — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 9, 2021

Harry Reid is widely credited for building the Dem machine in the state:

The battle between the insurgent progressive wing of the party and what’s known in Nevada as the Reid machine — a tightly run operation still guided by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid — began five years ago. — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 9, 2021

And there’s still bad blood from 2016:

While Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders organized support for his 2016 presidential primary run, Reid was working behind the scenes to help his opponent, Hillary Clinton. — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 9, 2021

As for what this means going forward, it doesn’t appear to be good news for Dems:

ICYMI, I wrote a eulogy for the best Dem Party in the country. The Reid Machine pulled out and will create a separate entity, staff resigned and money went elsewhere after a Berniecrat takeover. It's the end of an era and the beginning of an error?https://t.co/WIwkXCW3Jx pic.twitter.com/UWox2k5UKt — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 9, 2021

From Jon Ralston:

Imagine a mirror image of the GOP in 2012 and you will understand what is about to happen after this weekend’s elevation of Judith Whitmer to state chair a year after Bernie Sanders took over the state Democratic Party by decisively winning the presidential caucus here. The forces that erected one of the most formidable political machines in the country are, in concert with national Democrats, withdrawing money and staff and plan to set up an outside entity to do what The Reid Machine has done best: Launder outside money, register voters and, yes, win elections.

Ralston also called this a “Pyrrhic victory” unless socialists can find a Sugar Bernie:

"The big winner is progressives in the short run. They are the David to the Reid Machine's Goliath.

But this may be a Pyrrhic victory — if they can't put together a functioning party and they have no money. If they can find a Sugar Bernie and organize on the ground…" — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) March 9, 2021

Activist Jen Perelman said this means Dems “would rather lose to the GOP than win with progressives”:

Dems would rather lose to the GOP than win with progressives & here is the proof. @nvdems https://t.co/eCndIfF0Xe — Jen Perelman (@JENFL23) March 9, 2021

And she point Florida on notice that they’re next:

What the @DemSocialists did to the Nevada Democratic Party, we’re going to do the same here in Florida. — Jen Perelman (@JENFL23) March 9, 2021

Good luck with that.

