One of the narratives coming out of last night’s vice presidential debate is that Mike Pence was sexist and mansplaining to Sen. Kamal Harris:

Pence dominated Kamala so thoroughly and convincingly that the media's only available tactic is to accuse him of being a sexist for debating a woman at a debate. These people are such clowns. Parodies of themselves. pic.twitter.com/OXaIKnV58Y — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 8, 2020

From CNN’s S.E. Cupp:

Pence's mansplaining, interrupting, condescending and general smarminess is at an 11 tonight. No wonder suburban women have left the Republican Party in droves.#Debates2020 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) October 8, 2020

Here’s ex-CBS anchor Dan Rather who had his own issues with sexism when his network hired Connie Chung as his co-anchor:

I don’t think VP Pence’s mansplaining and over-talking is doing a lot to narrow the gender gap, unless it is also turning off more men as well. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) October 8, 2020

And is there a reporter that interrupts more than Andrea Mitchell and her patented shouted-out questions at inopportune times?

I asked a man I know what he thought of the debate. He said: “The debate was over when she said Mr. Vice President you are interrupting me” #mansplaining — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 8, 2020

Now, her’s Mary Katharine Ham to BUST that narrative:

According to all the official time counts, at worst, Harris got equal time (CNN), and at best, some 3 mins more than Pence (ABC). If that’s rank sexism and mansplaining, gimme those odds any day. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2020

The numbers don’t lie:

I get it, we’re making a narrative, here. But the numbers suggest it is not accurate. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2020

Exactly. It was a debate!

Popular retort: “But she only caught up in time bc she started taking time after she realized that’s what that jerk Pence was doing!” Great, you know what that sounds like? A debate. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2020

And what’s the word again when men think that a woman can’t handle herself?

Sounds like she can handle it, guys. Don’t make up excuses for her. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 8, 2020

