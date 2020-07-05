Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told the people of his city that they could not celebrate the 4th of July this year with family and friends because coronavirus makes it just too dangerous:

But the good people of Los Angeles had other plans:

This. Is. Insane:

They will not comply, mayor:

It’s almost as if cheering on protesters for weeks had the opposite effect of what they wanted:

Well, looting is “completely ILLEGAL,” too, but that didn’t seem to stop folks:

And this timelapse is just amazing:

Let freedom ring!

