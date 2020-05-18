We regret to inform you that CNN’s Chris Cuomo is at it again over his breaking of quarantine on Easter Sunday, this time attacking a Twitter user for calling him out on it:

Lie. Did 14 days. Then went to my own home. Never in public. Was accosted by trespasser who cursed at wife and kids and has open case for allegedly biting a man’s hand. These are all facts. Beat it. https://t.co/aixPIzgX2f — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 16, 2020

How often do we have to do this, Chris?

This lie again dude? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 16, 2020

Let’s go to the videotape. Here he is admitting on his own show and getting scolded by his network’s own health expert for not following the CDC guidelines before his little trip to the Hamptons:

April 14th — two days *after* you *just claimed* you were past quarantine — here's a video from *your own show* where you say you hadn’t gone 72 hours without a fever (101 fever), admit “I got a little cocky”, & say “my body isn’t ready til it’s ready.”⁰⁰pic.twitter.com/uqYpnaw8XB https://t.co/WdfaXCAxGG — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) April 29, 2020

His timeline is also contradicted by his wife’s blog post:

Your encounter with the bicyclist occurred within 14 days of announcing your diagnosis. You weren’t at ‘home’ you were visiting a property you’re developing in the Hamptons. Mrs. Cuomo wrote in her blog that you had a fever the same day of that public encounter. pic.twitter.com/jyqzN2kSyh — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) May 16, 2020

As for the trespasser, it’s weird how it was the other guy who filed the police report though:

"Your own home" was something that was under construction. So you weren't in the house. Also, if he was a trespasser, why not call the police? He's the one who filed a report. https://t.co/tAoXwPwiNk — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 16, 2020

When is CNN going to put an end to this BS, especially the part where he emerged from his basement:

A) He's admitting he broke quarantine, making what he broadcast on his show – his reemergence from the basement – a lie. Does @CNNPR have a problem with that at all?

B) He gave it to his wife & kid, this is probably how.

C) He shames people on his show for doing what he did. https://t.co/VSPKIsEQwM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 16, 2020

Verdict: All the Pinocchios:

🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 16, 2020

***