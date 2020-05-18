We regret to inform you that CNN’s Chris Cuomo is at it again over his breaking of quarantine on Easter Sunday, this time attacking a Twitter user for calling him out on it:

How often do we have to do this, Chris?

Let’s go to the videotape. Here he is admitting on his own show and getting scolded by his network’s own health expert for not following the CDC guidelines before his little trip to the Hamptons:

Trending

His timeline is also contradicted by his wife’s blog post:

As for the trespasser, it’s weird how it was the other guy who filed the police report though:

When is CNN going to put an end to this BS, especially the part where he emerged from his basement:

Verdict: All the Pinocchios:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoCNN