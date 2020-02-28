Failing 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was accused of throwing a stapler at a staffer, did a TikTok video with the Washington Post’s Dave Jorgenson where she threw some of those obscenely long CVS receipts at him.

Have a watch:

Democracy dies in darkness, or something. . .

And could someone explain to us why Team Klobuchar thought this would be a good idea?

At least it’s on-brand for her:

Whoops:

Oh, and she’s not even telling the truth:

Exit question: When does she drop out?

