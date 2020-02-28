Failing 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was accused of throwing a stapler at a staffer, did a TikTok video with the Washington Post’s Dave Jorgenson where she threw some of those obscenely long CVS receipts at him.
Have a watch:
Today’s @washingtonpost TikTok features @amyklobuchar and her receipts https://t.co/dDz3mrrTFm pic.twitter.com/6dVj97Qj9G
— Dave Jorgenson 🥛 (@davejorgenson) February 28, 2020
Democracy dies in darkness, or something. . .
Had a fun interaction this morning at CVS asking for all of their receipts
— Dave Jorgenson 🥛 (@davejorgenson) February 28, 2020
And could someone explain to us why Team Klobuchar thought this would be a good idea?
If you think you're the first person today who has quote-tweeted this TikTok with a joke about her throwing things at someone…….. you would be wrong.
— Dave Jorgenson 🥛 (@davejorgenson) February 28, 2020
At least it’s on-brand for her:
Does she ball any of them up and throw them at her staff or … https://t.co/oePuJx5ECe
— John Wenz (@johnwenz) February 28, 2020
Whoops:
Amy Klobuchar in an office throwing things at someone, definitely the image her campaign wants to project https://t.co/f6rC8ef5Aq
— Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) February 28, 2020
Oh, and she’s not even telling the truth:
Eh, she hasn't quite "won every race, every place, every time," she dropped out of her first race for county prosecutor in 1994. https://t.co/d1drCzPIqp
— Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 28, 2020
Exit question: When does she drop out?
in the past, how soon after a Dem does one of these does he/she drop out of the race? https://t.co/9G1gLjE63b
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 28, 2020
