Breaking news out of New Hampshire where former Trump campaign official Corey Lewandowski announced that he’s NOT running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020:

(1/3) After much consideration I have decided to forgo a campaign for the US Senate. While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected POTUS

(2/3) I am truly humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from people across New Hampshire and the country.

NH needs a US Senator who will put our citizens first and not illegal aliens; one who will support pro-growth policies to keep the Trump economy strong;

— Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) December 31, 2019