It appears we overlooked this photo James Comey posted to Instagram on April 1 of the former FBI director in the Netherlands. Check it out:
how did we all miss this @Comey insta post pic.twitter.com/VWCALeFxu5
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 15, 2018
Gravitas it’s not:
Comey having a social media feed resembling that of the average middle school girl is one of the more unexpected outcomes of the Trump Presidency. https://t.co/N1yvw0363C
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 15, 2018
One Twitter user compared him to a cheerleader:
Didn't know he was a cheerleader? That is perfect form. https://t.co/UTxwxQSbDe
— Rosie (@WholeLottaRosex) April 15, 2018
While another saw House Bolton’s “flayed man” sigil from “Game of Thrones”:
House Bolton https://t.co/jlYmW2ZYqr
— Pete Morrison (@ThePeteAwakens) April 15, 2018
The photos is ripe for a caption contest. How about, “Tfw you elect Donald Trump president”:
Tfw you elect Donald Trump president pic.twitter.com/cmbv3C18XE
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2018
Or, “When you destroyed Hillary Clinton’s campaign and then retire off of selling your book to her supporters”:
When you destroyed Hillary Clinton's campaign and then retire off of selling your book to her supporters pic.twitter.com/eKakWqQa52
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2018
HAHAHA!
Let us know yours down in the comments or share it on Twitter.
***
