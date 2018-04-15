It appears we overlooked this photo James Comey posted to Instagram on April 1 of the former FBI director in the Netherlands. Check it out:

how did we all miss this @Comey insta post pic.twitter.com/VWCALeFxu5 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 15, 2018

Gravitas it’s not:

Comey having a social media feed resembling that of the average middle school girl is one of the more unexpected outcomes of the Trump Presidency. https://t.co/N1yvw0363C — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 15, 2018

One Twitter user compared him to a cheerleader:

Didn't know he was a cheerleader? That is perfect form. https://t.co/UTxwxQSbDe — Rosie (@WholeLottaRosex) April 15, 2018

While another saw House Bolton’s “flayed man” sigil from “Game of Thrones”:

The photos is ripe for a caption contest. How about, “Tfw you elect Donald Trump president”:

Tfw you elect Donald Trump president pic.twitter.com/cmbv3C18XE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2018

Or, “When you destroyed Hillary Clinton’s campaign and then retire off of selling your book to her supporters”:

When you destroyed Hillary Clinton's campaign and then retire off of selling your book to her supporters pic.twitter.com/eKakWqQa52 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 15, 2018

HAHAHA!

Let us know yours down in the comments or share it on Twitter.

***

