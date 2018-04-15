It appears we overlooked this photo James Comey posted to Instagram on April 1 of the former FBI director in the Netherlands. Check it out:

Gravitas it’s not:

One Twitter user compared him to a cheerleader:

Trending

While another saw House Bolton’s “flayed man” sigil from “Game of Thrones”:

The photos is ripe for a caption contest. How about, “Tfw you elect Donald Trump president”:

Or, “When you destroyed Hillary Clinton’s campaign and then retire off of selling your book to her supporters”:

HAHAHA!

Let us know yours down in the comments or share it on Twitter.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Comey