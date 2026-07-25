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BREAKING: Fake Shiloh Hendrix Account Scammer Bragging on Live Stream

Gordon K
Gordon K | 3:05 PM on July 25, 2026
Twitchy

An account impersonating Shiloh Hendrix, who was tried and found guilty of using the 'N-word' and also had a GoFundMe account had its cover blown by Sarah Fields. 

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So, instead of quietly deleting, the owner went live and has been ranting and mocking MAGA for 53 minutes as of this moment (3:03 pm Eastern).

The scammer engaged Fields yesterday.

Fields' suspicions were confirmed.

Right now he is reading the live stream comments and surfing the outrage wave. Commenters are throwing racist epithets at him, offering to pay him in bitcoin and telling him he is in legal trouble.

Stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE: He just signed off at 3:04 PM.

Tags:

CRIME

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