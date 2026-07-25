BREAKING: Fake Shiloh Hendrix Account Scammer Bragging on Live Stream

An account impersonating Shiloh Hendrix, who was tried and found guilty of using the 'N-word' and also had a GoFundMe account had its cover blown by Sarah Fields.
So, instead of quietly deleting, the owner went live and has been ranting and mocking MAGA for 53 minutes as of this moment (3:03 pm Eastern).
This is not the real Shiloh Hendrix.— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 25, 2026
The PayPal account is in Hong Kong. https://t.co/MOjb2n9gu0
The scammer engaged Fields yesterday.
It’s funny, my attorney specifically pointed out how he was following behind me while I was speaking my mind, yet that didn’t seem to matter. By definition, he was harassing me. I was disengaging. He was still shoving his camera in my face looking for a reaction. I spoke my mind… https://t.co/rLHstT0sIO— Shiloh Hendrix (@ShiHendrixxx) July 25, 2026
Fields' suspicions were confirmed.
As I said. https://t.co/5qV73E3tPi pic.twitter.com/RbKxEimI7h— Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 25, 2026
Right now he is reading the live stream comments and surfing the outrage wave. Commenters are throwing racist epithets at him, offering to pay him in bitcoin and telling him he is in legal trouble.
Stay tuned for updates.
UPDATE: He just signed off at 3:04 PM.
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