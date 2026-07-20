Reading Writing and Revolution: Teachers Union Speeches Give Us The Three Rs

We've known for a long time that the Teachers' Union isn't about the students and now we're learning they're not really about the teachers either. They seem to be about the Revolution™ (fist emoji)!

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When you hear the bigwigs of the Party the union get up to the podium, you don't need to smear them as dirty communists: they do that all by themselves.

President of the California teachers union says "we need to be in the streets" to "fight back against this fascist regime."



His shirt says "Solidarity is the Lesson Plan" with "May Day" showing in the book.



Randi Weingarten’s teachers union convention is a political rally. pic.twitter.com/KZO8x2He0K — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 19, 2026

Thankfully, we have Corey DeAngelis on the job who doggedly documents the going-ons of the Party union. Here is DeAngelis exposing Little Cabbage Patch Khrushchev ranting Soviet.

As bad as Weingarten has been, it appears that the other apparatchiks are marching in lockstep.

Have you noticed that these radical “teachers” never apologize for or discuss the dramatic decline in student reading & math proficiency since the rise of the teacher unions and the establishment of the Department of Education. They care nothing for children: only money & power. https://t.co/t8nRGMhM4u — David Burke 🇺🇸 (@ConservativeTht) July 20, 2026

This is the crux of it. They have one job, and that's not to tilt the country far-left.

I wouldn’t want any of these psychos teaching my kids.



It’s past time to defund and disband the teachers’ unions. https://t.co/8V2ZHWiWBA — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 20, 2026

It's way past time to do this. But while Democrats are solidly on their side (why not, 99+% of their donations go to Democrats), Republicans ask serious questions like, 'hey, where's my check?'

It's just shocking that with teachers like this, children are becoming more socialist and less peaceful. https://t.co/bOmoeRisGa — Matt Morgan (@MattMorgan29A) July 20, 2026

The kids are simply more fodder for the next iteration of the 'No Kings' street mobs.

Teachers’ unions: “Solidarity is the Lesson Plan”… except the lesson is street riots against what they call “fascist regime” instead of reading, writing, or math.



Kids can’t read at grade level, but these clowns are cosplaying revolutionaries in May Day gear.



Fire the… https://t.co/rMUE4cgHzv — Kate (@kate_p45) July 19, 2026

activists, fund the actual teachers.

Boom.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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