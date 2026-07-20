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Reading Writing and Revolution: Teachers Union Speeches Give Us The Three Rs

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on July 20, 2026
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

We've known for a long time that the Teachers' Union isn't about the students and now we're learning they're not really about the teachers either. They seem to be about the Revolution™ (fist emoji)!

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When you hear the bigwigs of the Party the union get up to the podium, you don't need to smear them as dirty communists: they do that all by themselves.

Thankfully, we have Corey DeAngelis on the job who doggedly documents the going-ons of the Party union. Here is DeAngelis exposing Little Cabbage Patch Khrushchev ranting Soviet.

As bad as Weingarten has been, it appears that the other apparatchiks are marching in lockstep.

This is the crux of it. They have one job, and that's not to tilt the country far-left.

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It's way past time to do this. But while Democrats are solidly on their side (why not, 99+% of their donations go to Democrats), Republicans ask serious questions like, 'hey, where's my check?'

The kids are simply more fodder for the next iteration of the 'No Kings' street mobs.

 activists, fund the actual teachers.

Boom.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CALIFORNIA COMMUNISM EDUCATION RANDI WEINGARTEN RIOTS

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