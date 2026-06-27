Cold War: The Air Conditioning Battle Between Europe and the United States

So the AC Wars are heating up again. The intersection of a massive heatwave in Europe and the World Cup Soccer thingee shining a light on the differences between European and American lifestyles is to blame.

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Recall that in August 2008, France experienced a crippling heatwave in that left 15,000 mostly elderly people dead. To Americans, it showed how leftist European governance failed their own people with austere anti-energy policies and a 'let the government handle it' attitude. In addition, the country nearly shuts down every August for vacation, leaving services strained.

The European takeaway was how evil Americans caused Global Warming. Sadly, the 'free' healthcare' Europeans enjoy costs them in taxes on everything, limiting their options. Of course, we're referring to the serfs, and not the EU aristocracy as our own Doug P. covers.

Anyways, the tongue-in-cheek bit of ribbing took place followed by a rapid escalation.

Hey Europoors. I just got AC installed.



In my garage.



For my dogs.



And I don’t even live in the South.



My dogs live better than you do.



I care more about my dogs than your govt cares about you. pic.twitter.com/mD3eFl3UU8 — Pudge 🏒 (@pudgenet) June 25, 2026

While this wasn't the first salvo, Pudge got the most fire for it.

Heat waves in Europe are temporary,



lack of affordable healthcare in the US is permanent. https://t.co/EXkhKBVrr8 — Dispropaganda (@Dispropoganda) June 26, 2026

The 'muh free healthcare' brigade showed up en-masse.

Americans are so funny they say stuff like this then have a pedophile rapist running their country https://t.co/TkurUnlnQj — Loz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LOTRLOVERRRR) June 26, 2026

As did the TDS addled, 'but orangepedorapist!' clown car.

Americans have exactly one quality-of-life argument, and it's air conditioning. https://t.co/rPQTmtbSbZ — Kadi🇪🇪🌻 (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) June 26, 2026

Not quite. We also have safe cars, affordable energy, large lots for our homes and clothing dryers. Yeah sure, we all spend our last years broke and dying of cancer from working 70 hours per week at the Cancer Factory owned by evil oligarchs, but we do have a great quality of life up until then.

I want all anti-air conditioning zealots to know that when I depart Qatar for the summer (I spend several weeks drinking cocktails on a beach in Thailand), I leave my air conditioning units on the entire time. Compound management explicitly tells us to do this. Five units on the… pic.twitter.com/vCr6wDIyg3 — Cosmopolitan Reactionary (@cosmorxn) June 26, 2026

The taunting continued.

“Sacre bleu it is simply IMPOSSIBLE for Europe to have AC! We have old buildings!” - Meanwhile in reality: https://t.co/xu01OlyZEA pic.twitter.com/elgbsFpc5y — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) June 26, 2026

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Paris hits 110°F. Americans: "Just buy an AC!"

The irony:

· France runs on nuclear → ultra-low carbon per capita.

· US runs on fossil fuels → caused this heatwave.

Telling low-emitters to buy more gadgets to survive our pollution is the definition of American hypocrisy — Phil BuildTheFutureNow 🇺🇸🦅🌲💙 (@PhilSustainable) June 24, 2026

Of course the effete American Urbanists who can be seen posting scary photos of American trucks is team Europe.

I think this meme fits here pic.twitter.com/Trgo8KTt2g — Noahide (@noahide_art) June 26, 2026

AIR CONDITIONING IS NOT A RIGHT-WING TECHNOLOGY



IT'S JUST A PUMP THAT MAKES A ROOM COLDER



STOP BEING AN IDIOT — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@Noahpinion) June 26, 2026

It shouldn't be, but like being anti-child trafficking, the left ceded that to the right.

To our European friends, you have a lovely place. When this writer visited, he enjoyed the walkable towns, the ancient buildings and, believe it or not, the light AC on the TGV train. Lighten up Francois, we love you.

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