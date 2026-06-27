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Cold War: The Air Conditioning Battle Between Europe and the United States

Gordon K
Gordon K | 1:00 PM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

So the AC Wars are heating up again. The intersection of a massive heatwave in Europe and the World Cup Soccer thingee shining a light on the differences between European and American lifestyles is to blame.

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Recall that in August 2008, France experienced a crippling heatwave in that left 15,000 mostly elderly people dead. To Americans, it showed how leftist European governance failed their own people with austere anti-energy policies and a 'let the government handle it' attitude. In addition, the country nearly shuts down every August for vacation, leaving services strained. 

The European takeaway was how evil Americans caused Global Warming. Sadly, the 'free' healthcare' Europeans enjoy costs them in taxes on everything, limiting their options. Of course, we're referring to the serfs, and not the EU aristocracy as our own Doug P. covers.

Anyways, the tongue-in-cheek bit of ribbing took place followed by a rapid escalation.

While this wasn't the first salvo, Pudge got the most fire for it.

The 'muh free healthcare' brigade showed up en-masse. 

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As did the TDS addled, 'but orangepedorapist!' clown car.

Not quite. We also have safe cars, affordable energy, large lots for our homes and clothing dryers. Yeah sure, we all spend our last years broke and dying of cancer from working 70 hours per week at the Cancer Factory owned by evil oligarchs, but we do have a great quality of life up until then.

The taunting continued.

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Of course the effete American Urbanists who can be seen posting scary photos of American trucks is team Europe.

It shouldn't be, but like being anti-child trafficking, the left ceded that to the right. 

To our European friends, you have a lovely place. When this writer visited, he enjoyed the walkable towns, the ancient buildings and, believe it or not, the light AC on the TGV train. Lighten up Francois, we love you.

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CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY EUROPEAN UNION FRANCE WORLD CUP

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