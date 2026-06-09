Irish Politicians Respond to Immigrant Stabbing Incident, You Wont Believe What They're Concerned About

On the heels of Henry Nowak's murder, which was grossly mishandled by UK policemen, comes news from Ireland of a Sudanese (originally mistakenly identified as Somali) immigrant attempting to behead a man in the street.

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'Somali' man arrested after attempted 'beheading' that left victim with serious injuries https://t.co/SadsLEbWwi pic.twitter.com/gKvrnVJmp8 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 9, 2026

The Nowak case revealed a government and mentality that puts racism over violence and crime. So it will come as no surprise that Ireland did the meme again.

The horrific scenes in North Belfast should not be used by English, right wing politicians to further their own ends. I don’t ever remember them commenting on any of the other hellish things that community has experienced over the years. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) June 9, 2026

As the old saw goes, it's not the tragedy, it's the right's response to it that is the real crime.

Let's say you're a typical leftist politician. You hold to all the standard dogmatic truths: immigration is good under all circumstances without question, crime is simply a product of marginalization (unless you're white), your dominant culture is evil and must be dismantled. From Los Angeles to Dublin, they all sing from the same hymnal.

We need calm heads.



It’s very important that people like Rupert Lowe, Elon Musk, Nigel Farage and others don’t use this horrific Belfast incident to whip up hostility and division against minorities, migrants and Muslims living in the UK.



We all agree the incident was… https://t.co/wBr6nzS4Qa — Zara Hussain (@zarahussain999) June 9, 2026

The meme, by the way.

He literally did a variation of the Norm meme pic.twitter.com/sD94R6IZtH — Daniel Fraser (@TheReal_DealDan) June 9, 2026

Oh noes, someone attempted to behead a fellow citizen but I'm worried citizens might complain about it. - you, translated



Your myopic, infantile, and suicidal ideology is going to get you and your fellow citizens killed. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 9, 2026

What if, and stay with us here, the anti-immigrant rage is because you, as a politician, are too entrenched in the denial of any problem and steadfastly opposed to addressing it?

Thank you for helping make sure that people don’t notice the migrants trying to behead people again — Sunny (@sunnyright) June 9, 2026

Stop disrespecting the Decapitation Dorks, Folks! — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) June 9, 2026

When you say "their own ends," do you mean their ability to stop stabbings & attempted beheading? — Donna (@dmf0228) June 9, 2026

If you've been on Twitter long enough, you know all the dodges: 'white people commit more crime', 'ackshually, rape is a man problem', 'you're only complaining because you are a racist so shut up', and on and on.

One of the most obvious of the fallacies these propagandists use on their own taxpayers . It’s a disgrace. Excusing absurd violence because “there already exists domestic violence so let’s import some more “ is just insulting 🙄 pic.twitter.com/aF1YZyvsOx — McPatriot🇺🇸 (@McPatriot2021) June 9, 2026

Perfectly stated.

Remember people, trying to cut someone’s head off in the street isn’t the problem, complaining about it is. — Daniel O’Reilly (@dapperlaughs) June 9, 2026

Returning to the especially hypocritical Colum Eastwood, Minister of Parliament, he seems bothered about others interfering in Irish affairs. Did we mention he's a hypocrite?

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It's true. People in far away places shouldn't use such deaths to advance their politics. pic.twitter.com/dlZJd4cZap — Jack Hughes (@ThreeJacques) June 9, 2026

Do they use the term 'wanker' in Ireland or is uniquely British?

You have now posted three times on this incident, with your first tweet now deleted. In two of those three tweets your primary concern has been English politicians. The victim has received one line. The attacker has received none. — Stormont Watch (@Stormont_watch) June 9, 2026

OK, 'wanker' it is.

I voted against proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation today.



By every measure they are a campaign group, not terrorists. Meanwhile the campaign of murder and genocide continues in Gaza and the West Bank.



That’s where the focus should be. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) July 2, 2025

Of course this guy has a position on a country far away from his own, and guess what? He's on the side of Hamas.

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