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Irish Politicians Respond to Immigrant Stabbing Incident, You Wont Believe What They're Concerned About

Gordon K
Gordon K | 7:00 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Tim Ireland

On the heels of Henry Nowak's murder, which was grossly mishandled by UK policemen, comes news from Ireland of a Sudanese (originally mistakenly identified as Somali) immigrant attempting to behead a man in the street.

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The Nowak case revealed a government and mentality that puts racism over violence and crime. So it will come as no surprise that Ireland did the meme again. 

As the old saw goes, it's not the tragedy, it's the right's response to it that is the real crime. 

Let's say you're a typical leftist politician. You hold to all the standard dogmatic truths: immigration is good under all circumstances without question, crime is simply a product of marginalization (unless you're white), your dominant culture is evil and must be dismantled. From Los Angeles to Dublin, they all sing from the same hymnal.

The meme, by the way.

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What if, and stay with us here, the anti-immigrant rage is because you, as a politician, are too entrenched in the denial of any problem and steadfastly opposed to addressing it?

If you've been on Twitter long enough, you know all the dodges: 'white people commit more crime', 'ackshually, rape is a man problem', 'you're only complaining because you are a racist so shut up', and on and on.

Perfectly stated.

Returning to the especially hypocritical Colum Eastwood, Minister of Parliament, he seems bothered about others interfering in Irish affairs. Did we mention he's a hypocrite?

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Do they use the term 'wanker' in Ireland or is uniquely British?

OK, 'wanker' it is.

Of course this guy has a position on a country far away from his own, and guess what? He's on the side of Hamas.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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CRIME ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

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