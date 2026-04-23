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NBC Tells DOGE Layoff Sob Stories on Behalf of the DNC

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The 'objective' news media is at it again. They don't even bother to hide the fact that they're not informing you so much as trying to manipulate you. Take this NBC piece and note the angle, the framing, the wording and even the choice of putting Elon Musk's (boo, hiss! Evil billionaire!) face on it. Would you be surprised to know that it is all to persuade you that DOGE cuts were objectively were bad bad bad?

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Could the article have been about wasteful government spending being cut or our mind-blowing deficit? Sure, but that doesn't serve their agenda, so they grab the human interest angle and play that because it will. 

It's so predictable that it even AI says, 'yawn, I can come up with this using only a Radio Shack TRS-80 computer.'

Whenever fiscal responsibility enters the equation, whether in a Democrat or Republican administration, but mostly Republican, the press searches relentlessly for the 83 year old, blind grandmother who will suffer because of the 'gutting'.

Yes, it has been the same playbook since forever.

So it is the case here. This writer has faced more than a couple of layoffs due to bankruptcies, acquisitions and an unfortunate incident involving a bag of chips, two rolls of toilet paper and some shaving cream. All that to say is that he is not without some sympathy for the subjects of this article. However, it's kind of disgusting that NBC 1. has staked out a political position, 2. doesn't hide their bias 3. is so clearly manipulative about it and 4. comes from the leviathan Comcast corporation.

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Yep, it's pretty rich that hypocritical Comcast is decrying layoffs as commenters noted.

Boom!

Pow! (begin Batman theme song here)

You can take the 'NBC' out of MSNBC out of but you can't take the MSNBC out of NBC.

Many people noted that this is a simple fact of life the private sector.

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Crickets. It's because, you see, corporations are evil, oil is evil, profits are evil and blue-collar people are yucky and beneath notice.

They never do unless they're trying to vilify that company, so NBC is safe.

There does seem to be some backwards assumptions on the part of journalists: like government workers are the reason for government and not the other way around..

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Hacky little puppets.

Here are some layoffs we look forward to.

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