NBC Tells DOGE Layoff Sob Stories on Behalf of the DNC

The 'objective' news media is at it again. They don't even bother to hide the fact that they're not informing you so much as trying to manipulate you. Take this NBC piece and note the angle, the framing, the wording and even the choice of putting Elon Musk's (boo, hiss! Evil billionaire!) face on it. Would you be surprised to know that it is all to persuade you that DOGE cuts were objectively were bad bad bad?

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Thirteen federal workers who were laid off during the DOGE cuts tell NBC News they struggled to find work, had to move or took major pay cuts after their agencies were gutted. https://t.co/Hk1HNpqzcn — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 22, 2026

Could the article have been about wasteful government spending being cut or our mind-blowing deficit? Sure, but that doesn't serve their agenda, so they grab the human interest angle and play that because it will.

It's so predictable that it even AI says, 'yawn, I can come up with this using only a Radio Shack TRS-80 computer.'

Whenever fiscal responsibility enters the equation, whether in a Democrat or Republican administration, but mostly Republican, the press searches relentlessly for the 83 year old, blind grandmother who will suffer because of the 'gutting'.

Early in Reagan’s first term, the networks tried this same tactic, sob stories about very well-paid Federal bureaucrats who’d lost what they’d thought were lifetime sinecures and had to get real jobs.



Nobody felt sorry for them then, either. https://t.co/JbL5odnwwN — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 22, 2026

Yes, it has been the same playbook since forever.

So it is the case here. This writer has faced more than a couple of layoffs due to bankruptcies, acquisitions and an unfortunate incident involving a bag of chips, two rolls of toilet paper and some shaving cream. All that to say is that he is not without some sympathy for the subjects of this article. However, it's kind of disgusting that NBC 1. has staked out a political position, 2. doesn't hide their bias 3. is so clearly manipulative about it and 4. comes from the leviathan Comcast corporation.

Yep, it's pretty rich that hypocritical Comcast is decrying layoffs as commenters noted.

This is less than 10% of the workers that NBC cut in October. https://t.co/Pafvj3wY4y — Kane 謝凱堯 (@kane) April 23, 2026

Boom!

Hey @NBCNews,

Next do a story on the people who NBC and NBC News laid off. https://t.co/wb3pFcjZpH pic.twitter.com/Ez7mpvSDB6 — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 23, 2026

Pow! (begin Batman theme song here)

.@Comcast running leftist talking points on cutting federal employment to save tax dollars. Tens of millions of workers regularly lose their jobs in changing economy but the new Left/media rule is that NO government employees (or contractors) can be laid off. https://t.co/iYwGbiNqr0 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 22, 2026

You can take the 'NBC' out of MSNBC out of but you can't take the MSNBC out of NBC.

Happens to people in the private sector every day. And? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 23, 2026

Did NBC "News" do a human interest story of the THOUSANDS of workers laid off when Biden stopped the Keystone XL pipeline project on his first day in office? https://t.co/QvSkA60NzO — Cruadin (@cruadin) April 22, 2026

Many people noted that this is a simple fact of life the private sector.

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Hi uh @FionaGlisson, @GaryGrumbach, what if I told you literally millions of oil industry workers have had to do precisely this in their careers? https://t.co/Up0GRIIvk6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 23, 2026

Crickets. It's because, you see, corporations are evil, oil is evil, profits are evil and blue-collar people are yucky and beneath notice.

Welcome to the real world. I mean I been laid off multiple times and seen top teir workers let go from organizations just due to internal politics in the organization and you know what no one media organizations come to their homes for puff pieces on whoa is them. — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) April 23, 2026

They never do unless they're trying to vilify that company, so NBC is safe.

And? Do they possess some special privilege that the private sector doesn't? If you're trying to garner sympathy, this is a swing and miss. — Pam D (@soirchick) April 22, 2026

There does seem to be some backwards assumptions on the part of journalists: like government workers are the reason for government and not the other way around..

So you’re telling me their government “job” was nothing more than a welfare program.



Got it. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 23, 2026

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NBC to the rescue of Big Government https://t.co/tKjSuYq2B8 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 23, 2026

Hacky little puppets.

NBC News:



DNC Communications https://t.co/Og3HC0kFf9 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 23, 2026

Here are some layoffs we look forward to.

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