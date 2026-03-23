Monday Morning Meme Madness

Another week has passed, and we find ourselves, once again, on the doorstep of Monday. We have no choice but to step on in, but we're going to do it OUR way.

We're kicking this week off with some laughs. That's right, we've got some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this week.

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Yep, that's pretty much how Monday feels.

Dollar store imitation peeps had a rough ride from China. pic.twitter.com/6DZAkdPEEq — James Tate (@JamesTate121) March 22, 2026

They look terrified. 😂

This is a funny argument between this Husband and wife!

😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PT6WkPlJu2 — YourFavWestVirginian (@wvfunnyguy) March 22, 2026

Our guy delivered the winning comeback for the win!

We lost one of the greats this week with the passing of Chuck Norris. The internet remembered him fondly in memes. Here are just a few.

RARE photo of Chuck Norris in kindergarten after dropping off his parents at work pic.twitter.com/mPKp8LxEPG — Dr. Clown, PhD (@DrClownPhD) March 22, 2026

Was he really that awesome at such a young age?

Never deleting this app. pic.twitter.com/oyQmdsQnz1 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 22, 2026

Apparently, he was. 😂

We love the Community Note.

LOLOLOL!

Action scene from The Expendables 2 (2012).

One of Chuck Norris's most memorable final appearances on the big screen was his self-deprecating cameo in The Expendables 2, where he paid tribute to the "Truths about Chuck Norris" that made him an internet icon. https://t.co/tmIxvKOEQ3 pic.twitter.com/R3a4BgzMm6 — Love Classical Music and Movies 🎺🎻💖🎥🎬 (@AlexTran677026) March 21, 2026

Now that is just awesome. 😂

HAHA!

We also noticed that our feed was filled with lots of cats and dogs this week.

Now, that's just hilarious! 😂

That dog is having a blast!

Okay, that one could be a cat or a dog. Just saying.

Thank you for protecting our world, Catman. pic.twitter.com/S0ciDpHL3q — The Figen (@TheFigen_) March 22, 2026

LOL. That is perfect.

Timeline cleanse for people who love dogs and dogs who love sticks pic.twitter.com/EonF9gAp7Z — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) March 20, 2026

The dog hanging off the stick had us howling! 😂

This video will make you smile.🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/eHIN3Qi0jE — The Wolf Man (@iTheWolfman) March 22, 2026

LOLOLOL! The dog looks like he's thinking, 'Bro?'.

I’ve watched this 10 times and it gets funnier every time pic.twitter.com/TQGzg2s4FJ — greg (@greg16676935420) March 23, 2026

Choose your words wisely, people!

HAHA! That looks like fun.

this is somewhere in the top 10 best videos on the internet pic.twitter.com/KjTuOeuyHn — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) March 22, 2026

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'Expensive Petroleum!' Okay, Ron Weasley. You win this round.

pic.twitter.com/buTKWL6ozu — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) March 22, 2026

All of this! McDonald's characters were a total creep show. 😂

Bwahaha!

The Hugh Jackman knock-knock joke was perfect! 😂

The caption reads 'That's not even the fattest guy I've seen this evening and I've been home alone all day'. 💀💀💀

I think it is wrong that only one company makes Monopoly. — PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) March 22, 2026

We were way too amused by that one. 😂

LOLOLOL! We're dying over here!

Can’t believe this Michigan orthopedic office has this on the list of diseases pic.twitter.com/DkhGox6tB9 — Midwest vs. The Rest (@midwestern_ope) March 22, 2026

Look, some of us around here are from Ohio … and we laughed.

This description of Jon Gruden is spot on. 😂

I’m sorry I needed a break from crazy grifting America haters.



Timeline cleanse 😂 pic.twitter.com/bXlbaBNp26 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 19, 2026

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A point to the ladies for a solid prank!

🚨 Japan to send help to open Strait of Hormuz pic.twitter.com/7pOVRsjHHt — Christopher Helali (@ChrisHelali) March 21, 2026

Things are really heating up. 😂

¡JAJAJA!

Dad joke of the day... pic.twitter.com/tRHJbmq6xy — Zeducation (@ZeducationYT) March 22, 2026

STOP IT! 😂

We're not done with the dad jokes yet …

… Wow. Just wow.

LOL.

So beautiful to behold. pic.twitter.com/ZbRN7Sq7Rc — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) March 23, 2026

Nature is stunning. 😂

Man, we loved those guys on Whose Line.

That one cracked us up. 😂

Bwahaha! That's diabolical.

LOLOLOL! The image post from Cardale Jones was captioned:

'Man I wish everyone stop saying I beat a kid in the hospital 91-35 … It was 98-35, had 91 with 1:26 left in the 4th.' 😂😂😂

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A fitting tribute, to be sure.

A fitting tribute, to be sure.

We're turning to a commercial that's over 20 years old now for some classic comedy laughs. Yes, it's a commercial, but it's just too good not to share.

I miss the days when commercials were this good. pic.twitter.com/bK0KIqr1Xs — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) March 22, 2026

They totally had us going! 😂

When you screw up, but then totally redeem yourself: pic.twitter.com/P67OYKWYuu — AlphaFox (@alphafox) March 22, 2026

We hope your Monday is like that guy's day … where you emerge victorious in the end!

That's another Monday Morning Meme Madness in the books. As always, we love laughing with you every week, and we hope to see you back here next Monday!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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