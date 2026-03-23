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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on March 23, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Annette from Pixabay)

Another week has passed, and we find ourselves, once again, on the doorstep of Monday. We have no choice but to step on in, but we're going to do it OUR way.

We're kicking this week off with some laughs. That's right, we've got some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X this week.

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Yep, that's pretty much how Monday feels.

They look terrified. 😂

Our guy delivered the winning comeback for the win!

We lost one of the greats this week with the passing of Chuck Norris. The internet remembered him fondly in memes. Here are just a few.

Was he really that awesome at such a young age?

Apparently, he was. 😂

We love the Community Note.

LOLOLOL!

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Now that is just awesome. 😂

HAHA!

We also noticed that our feed was filled with lots of cats and dogs this week.

Now, that's just hilarious! 😂

That dog is having a blast!

Okay, that one could be a cat or a dog. Just saying.

LOL. That is perfect.

The dog hanging off the stick had us howling! 😂

LOLOLOL! The dog looks like he's thinking, 'Bro?'.

Choose your words wisely, people!

HAHA! That looks like fun.

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'Expensive Petroleum!' Okay, Ron Weasley. You win this round.

All of this! McDonald's characters were a total creep show. 😂

Bwahaha!

The Hugh Jackman knock-knock joke was perfect! 😂

The caption reads 'That's not even the fattest guy I've seen this evening and I've been home alone all day'. 💀💀💀

We were way too amused by that one. 😂

LOLOLOL! We're dying over here!

Look, some of us around here are from Ohio … and we laughed.

This description of Jon Gruden is spot on. 😂

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A point to the ladies for a solid prank!

Things are really heating up. 😂

¡JAJAJA!

STOP IT! 😂

We're not done with the dad jokes yet …

… Wow. Just wow.

LOL.

Nature is stunning. 😂

Man, we loved those guys on Whose Line.

That one cracked us up. 😂

Bwahaha! That's diabolical.

LOLOLOL! The image post from Cardale Jones was captioned:

'Man I wish everyone stop saying I beat a kid in the hospital 91-35 … It was 98-35, had 91 with 1:26 left in the 4th.' 😂😂😂

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A fitting tribute, to be sure.

A fitting tribute, to be sure.

We're turning to a commercial that's over 20 years old now for some classic comedy laughs. Yes, it's a commercial, but it's just too good not to share.

They totally had us going! 😂

We hope your Monday is like that guy's day … where you emerge victorious in the end!

That's another Monday Morning Meme Madness in the books. As always, we love laughing with you every week, and we hope to see you back here next Monday!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

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