Steelers in Paris: Local Concern Grows As the City of Light Continues to Burn

Concern is growing in Pittsburgh as the hometown Steelers are set to face the New Orleans Saints in Paris this Sunday. It will be the first time that the City of Light has hosted an NFL game. The problem for many in Pittsburgh is that the illumination in the city is from buildings being burned by thousands of rioters terrorizing the French capital.

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BREAKING: Riots break out in Paris again. Police and firemen are back at work today, with vandals, arsonists and looters roaming the streets of the French capital city for a second day in a row https://t.co/CjZ1ST5v7x — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 18, 2026

A historic building in the French city of Limoges was set ablaze during nationwide protests on Saturday. Video captured the moment part of the roof of the 140-year-old building collapsed. https://t.co/RyEzbCmCEh — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 18, 2026

France is in totally civil unrest https://t.co/w4tzGFZGFM — Pat Gray (@PatUnleashed) October 17, 2026

Looks like a great atmosphere for a football game.

Good luck @steelers and @Saints 🤞 — Ed Cleary 🇺🇸 🌴☀️ (@EdCleary1) October 19, 2026

Is this what Steelers fans could be walking into? Rough…. — Marty Griffin (@MartyGriffinKD) October 18, 2026

As of this writing, the NFL is still planning on playing the game.

NFL says preparations continue for Steelers-Saints in Paris next Sunday, despite Saturday's escalation in local protests. https://t.co/1xfWKEPwGm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 18, 2026

The NFL has said it is monitoring the situation and working with French authorities to ensure player safety.

That must be true, as French President Emmanuel Macron went to great lengths to post a strongly worded social media message denouncing the riots.

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République. Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis. Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation. Nous ferons tous bloc face aux semeurs de chaos, qui ne cherchent qu’à abattre nos institutions et empêchent ceux qui expriment pacifiquement leurs revendications de le faire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026

The post reads:

No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so.

That should do it. We're sure that after the rioters read his post, the looting and burning will come to an abrupt halt.

If Macron's social media approach doesn't do the trick, there is talk of implementing a curfew in Paris.

French authorities acknowledge they have “lost control” in major cities as widespread protests, violence and unrest grip the country, prompting calls for curfews to restore order. The unrest has also disrupted major landmarks, with the Louvre Museum in Paris closing after protesters announced a blockade, while a towering spire in Limoges collapsed in flames. https://t.co/nAai16vfAS — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 19, 2026

The whole situation leaves some wondering what is motivating the NFL to take such a risk by playing a game that could easily be moved to a safer location.

Call me crazy, but i think this might be a bad idea — MariReynaDeLaPewPew (@ncorreyna) October 19, 2026

Sorry...with the lawlessness in Paris, the NFL advertising the game in France is so tone deaf. Country is on fire and they keep pushing forward. — Scott Gulbransen (@LVGully) October 18, 2026

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This is where the @nfl is sending the @steelers & @saints to play football next weekend. If they have less than 100 traveling Americans injured or killed, the @nfl considers it a success and plans to try a game out in Sana'a, Yemen next year. https://t.co/umFiHo0bkz — Yinzer G (@yinzer_g) October 18, 2026

If there was still any doubt that the NFL is all about money > players Shameful — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) October 18, 2026

The Steelers are scheduled to travel on Thursday. The Saints, along with scores of fans, have already arrived. Paris is not what they expected.

Who needs two for that Steelers Saints game in Paris? My sources tell me the Steelers are playing the Cowboys next year Tehran. — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld2) October 17, 2026

'It's a problem' Steelers fan in Paris nervous among civil unrest #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/WNEG4PGtUf — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) October 19, 2026

Americans in Paris!! Pittsburgh’s own in Paris right now! Riots everywhere! Afraid to leave the hotel! Will not go anywhere after dark! Not the best environment for a Steelers game! https://t.co/ZM7MWVhimM — Marty Griffin (@MartyGriffinKD) October 19, 2026

A Steelers Fan Talked to a local radio station about his experiences since arriving in Paris.

One fan that called into 93.7 The Fan’s postgame show on Sunday said he is already there. Paul Alexander asked David if he feels safe in the city. “We don’t know.” David said he was in line at Notre-Dame Cathedral over the weekend when he saw a large group of protesters. “On one of the side streets, a whole big crowd of kids came roaring up the street and police and military people in riot gear come out of nowhere . . . forced (the protestors) back down the street,” said David. He said he then went to the Bastille section of the city to watch the Steelers game and ran into a Ravens fan. The Ravens fan said he was eating dinner with his family over the weekend when a chair came through the window.

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Riot police are engaging protesters, and chairs are being thrown through restaurant windows. It all sounds like a great week of family fun.

The NFL's first-ever game in France could be moved as violent unrest erupts across the country, with arrests climbing to 1,800 just days before kickoff. The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to face off next Sunday at Stade de France, just north of Paris, where authorities have arrested hundreds of people following clashes, looting, and fires. The NFL says the game is still on, but a league source confirms a venue change "can be considered" if conditions warrant. And there's another complication if the league decides to bring the game back to the U.S. See what could stand in the way: https://t.co/PzxGsMMSRN @Outkick — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2026

One week away! 🇫🇷 👀👀👀👀👀 #NFL #Steelers https://t.co/LLKP9CQqyK — The Standard (@TheStandard412) October 19, 2026

Saints and Steelers unveil new riot-gear style uniforms ahead of their game in Paris, France 😭 https://t.co/ZMXfHsD7ws — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) October 19, 2026

As of now, the game will go on. Even as Paris burns.

Are you ready for some football?

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