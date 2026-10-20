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Steelers in Paris: Local Concern Grows As the City of Light Continues to Burn

Eric V. Follow @flipper628
Oct 20, 2026 7:00 AM
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Steelers in Paris: Local Concern Grows As the City of Light Continues to Burn
Meme

Concern is growing in Pittsburgh as the hometown Steelers are set to face the New Orleans Saints in Paris this Sunday. It will be the first time that the City of Light has hosted an NFL game. The problem for many in Pittsburgh is that the illumination in the city is from buildings being burned by thousands of rioters terrorizing the French capital.

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Looks like a great atmosphere for a football game.

As of this writing, the NFL is still planning on playing the game.

The NFL has said it is monitoring the situation and working with French authorities to ensure player safety.

That must be true, as French President Emmanuel Macron went to great lengths to post a strongly worded social media message denouncing the riots.

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The post reads:

No room for violence in our Republic.

Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished.

To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation.

We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so.

 That should do it. We're sure that after the rioters read his post, the looting and burning will come to an abrupt halt.

If Macron's social media approach doesn't do the trick, there is talk of implementing a curfew in Paris.

The whole situation leaves some wondering what is motivating the NFL to take such a risk by playing a game that could easily be moved to a safer location.

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The Steelers are scheduled to travel on Thursday. The Saints, along with scores of fans, have already arrived. Paris is not what they expected.

A Steelers Fan Talked to a local radio station about his experiences since arriving in Paris.

One fan that called into 93.7 The Fan’s postgame show on Sunday said he is already there.

Paul Alexander asked David if he feels safe in the city. “We don’t know.”

David said he was in line at Notre-Dame Cathedral over the weekend when he saw a large group of protesters.

“On one of the side streets, a whole big crowd of kids came roaring up the street and police and military people in riot gear come out of nowhere . . . forced (the protestors) back down the street,” said David.

He said he then went to the Bastille section of the city to watch the Steelers game and ran into a Ravens fan.

The Ravens fan said he was eating dinner with his family over the weekend when a chair came through the window.

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Riot police are engaging protesters, and chairs are being thrown through restaurant windows. It all sounds like a great week of family fun.

As of now, the game will go on. Even as Paris burns.

Are you ready for some football?

  • Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics EMMANUEL MACRON | FRANCE | NFL | RIOTS | SPORTS

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