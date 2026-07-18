Boston Globe: Woman Came to Boston for Noah Kahan Concert and Now She's...
Mamdani Holding 'Active Conversation' on Legality of Arresting Netanyahu at the UN This...
Election Integrity Explained by (Checks Notes) Olive Garden
Marco Rubio Delivers a Blistering Speech Against Communism and Far-Left Political Violence
VIP
NYC DSA Co-Chair and Marxist Musketeer Had Trouble Conveying the Warmth of Socialism...
Elissa Slotkin's 'Quiet Part Out Loud' Slip Makes the Rounds After She Says...
Dan Bongino's SAVE Act Screenshot Shows Why Lisa Murkowski Has Been 'an Absolute...
VIP
Thank You, Barbara Comstock, for Reminding Everyone That the Left Absolutely HATES America...
Here's How Seriously Everybody Should Take a Fact Check From CNN's Jake Tapper
'S-M-R-T': AOC Shares Some More of Her 'Common Wisdom' About Jim Crow and...
Media That Refused to Air Trump's Election Security Speech Had NO Problem Letting...
Squawking in Memphis: Dem AOC Unveils Awkward New Southern Bl’Accent During xAI Data...
What's The One Thing You Hate About The Odyssey Asked and Hilariously Answered
Socialists and the City: Cynthia Nixon Scores a Sweet NY Gig After Staying...

Canadian Fire Chief Opens Wildfire Update With a Land Acknowledgement, Coughing Americans Unimpressed

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on July 18, 2026
meme

A couple hundred wildfires burning in Canada have blanketed large parts of the U.S. with thick smoke, and it just keeps coming: 

Tens of millions of Americans are enduring another day of smoky skies, irritated eyes and bad air quality, as Canadian wildfire smoke spread again over huge swathes of the US, affecting about 109 million people across the midwest, mid-Atlantic and north-east. 

The pungent smoke blanketed cities such as Chicago and Detroit, where residents on Friday were warned to stay indoors and reduce activity levels after the air-quality index reached a “hazardous” 361, according to the government website AirNow. 

As smoke plumes swirled around the eastern US, mostly from about 200 out-of-control wildfires in Canada, Donald Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on its northern neighbor, with the US president accusing the Canadian government of “willful negligence” in its management of forestry.

Advertisement

For a lesson in woke firefighting priorities when it comes to hope for extinguishing the blazes and sparing millions from inhaling more smoke than Keith Richards during the entire 1970s, we turn to this fire official in Canada. Here's how the update started: 

Well, that's good to know. 

Here's what everybody else is thinking: 

Nailed it!

Recommended

Boston Globe: Woman Came to Boston for Noah Kahan Concert and Now She's in ICE Custody
Brett T.
Advertisement

They might not want the land back after forest policies in Canada cause it all to burn down. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CANADA CHICAGO DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Boston Globe: Woman Came to Boston for Noah Kahan Concert and Now She's in ICE Custody
Brett T.
Mamdani Holding 'Active Conversation' on Legality of Arresting Netanyahu at the UN This September
Brett T.
Marco Rubio Delivers a Blistering Speech Against Communism and Far-Left Political Violence
Brett T.
Election Integrity Explained by (Checks Notes) Olive Garden
Gordon K
Elissa Slotkin's 'Quiet Part Out Loud' Slip Makes the Rounds After She Says Election Fraud Doesn't Exist
Doug P.
Dan Bongino's SAVE Act Screenshot Shows Why Lisa Murkowski Has Been 'an Absolute Disaster' for the GOP
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Boston Globe: Woman Came to Boston for Noah Kahan Concert and Now She's in ICE Custody Brett T.
Advertisement