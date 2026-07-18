Canadian Fire Chief Opens Wildfire Update With a Land Acknowledgement, Coughing Americans Unimpressed

A couple hundred wildfires burning in Canada have blanketed large parts of the U.S. with thick smoke, and it just keeps coming:

Tens of millions of Americans are enduring another day of smoky skies, irritated eyes and bad air quality, as Canadian wildfire smoke spread again over huge swathes of the US, affecting about 109 million people across the midwest, mid-Atlantic and north-east. The pungent smoke blanketed cities such as Chicago and Detroit, where residents on Friday were warned to stay indoors and reduce activity levels after the air-quality index reached a “hazardous” 361, according to the government website AirNow. As smoke plumes swirled around the eastern US, mostly from about 200 out-of-control wildfires in Canada, Donald Trump threatened to impose additional tariffs on its northern neighbor, with the US president accusing the Canadian government of “willful negligence” in its management of forestry.

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For a lesson in woke firefighting priorities when it comes to hope for extinguishing the blazes and sparing millions from inhaling more smoke than Keith Richards during the entire 1970s, we turn to this fire official in Canada. Here's how the update started:

"As president of fire chiefs, I want to begin by acknowledging the land of Anishiinabe and Algonquins"



Canada is beyond parody pic.twitter.com/Gr5h6tSz4O — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 18, 2026

Well, that's good to know.

838 wildfires in Canada…but first a land acknowledgement. https://t.co/DNNLj29sC1 — Jim McMurtry (@JimMcMurtry01) July 18, 2026

Could you just put the fires out and learn forest management my guy. Thank you. https://t.co/LTNGGmIQtq — AmberRae 🇺🇸 (@dumpster81) July 18, 2026

Here's what everybody else is thinking:

Just put out the fires!!!



For the love of god!!! pic.twitter.com/YfQBQJogbA — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) July 18, 2026

Nailed it!

If they’re so upset about living on occupied land they can always give it back.



In no different than:



-The open borders fanatics who live in gated communities.



-The climate fanatics who fly around on private jets.



-The “defund the police” clowns who have private security.… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 18, 2026

They might not want the land back after forest policies in Canada cause it all to burn down.

*****

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