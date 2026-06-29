Miranda Devine Spots EXACTLY Who the Dem Party Needs More of Heading Into the Midterms

The four years that Joe Biden was in the White House while President Autopen was running the show were disastrous, especially when it came to the wide open border, insane "green" mandates and a woke Defense Department.

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However, Joe and Dr. Jill are keeping up with public appearances. As we told you over the weekend, Biden delivered a speech at a Maryland Democratic Party meeting, and it was his trademark confused, angry ranting with major "old man yells at cloud" energy:

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨



Joe Biden is speaking at the Maryland Democratic Party.



He’s mumbling, coughing, yelling, cursing, and had to ask for instructions on how to exit the stage.



He also called on Democrats to “fight.”



So he’s pretty much in the same condition as the day he left… pic.twitter.com/4O8gfyuTXG — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) June 28, 2026

And of course it wouldn't have been a Biden rant if it didn't end with Joe doing his Roomba impression:

Former President Joe Biden appeared uncertain about where to exit the stage after delivering the keynote address at the Maryland Democratic Party's "Fight Back & Win Gala" near Baltimore.



After finishing his speech, Biden paused onstage, seeming unsure which direction to go… pic.twitter.com/2iXwengipV — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 28, 2026

The Republican Party would really like to see Biden staying in the spotlight, and Miranda Devine knows it:

Yes! This is what the Democrat party needs! https://t.co/4tN4omiCEt — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 28, 2026

Stay out there, Joe!

It’s wonderful. Keep

Reminding everyone who that party supported and lied about. — Bill Williams (@BillWms22) June 28, 2026

Yes indeed.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress. Hopefully Joe and Jill Biden stay as visible as possible to remind voters how disastrous Dem policies are.

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