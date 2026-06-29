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Miranda Devine Spots EXACTLY Who the Dem Party Needs More of Heading Into the Midterms

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on June 29, 2026
Twitter

The four years that Joe Biden was in the White House while President Autopen was running the show were disastrous, especially when it came to the wide open border, insane "green" mandates and a woke Defense Department. 

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However, Joe and Dr. Jill are keeping up with public appearances. As we told you over the weekend, Biden delivered a speech at a Maryland Democratic Party meeting, and it was his trademark confused, angry ranting with major "old man yells at cloud" energy: 

And of course it wouldn't have been a Biden rant if it didn't end with Joe doing his Roomba impression:

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The Republican Party would really like to see Biden staying in the spotlight, and Miranda Devine knows it: 

Stay out there, Joe!

Yes indeed.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress. Hopefully Joe and Jill Biden stay as visible as possible to remind voters how disastrous Dem policies are.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

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