Newsom Press Office Longing for a 'President Who Stayed Awake on the Job' Backfired Hard (AGAIN)

We've long wondered if the Governor Newsom Press Office account is secretly run by a Republican operative, because so much of what is posted there culminates in another Democrat rake-stomp.

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As everybody knows, since Donald Trump took office for his second term, many Democrats have been trying to project everything that was true about Joe Biden (that they denied at the time) onto the current president.

Here they go again:

We miss having a president who stayed awake on the job. https://t.co/Z9Z5RPBuOW — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 26, 2026

Not pictured: Trump asleep.

The president was looking down... He was obviously not asleep. — Xrayman (@Xrayman5230) June 27, 2026

Every time Trump blinks the Democrats claim he fell asleep for a microsecond.

Meanwhile, those same people insisted the previous guy was "sharp as a tack."

Seriously, are you talking about this guy? 👇 pic.twitter.com/lJIRwJNbKP — freedom liberty (@GaltRand13) June 27, 2026

You mean like this? pic.twitter.com/QGwO51Desk — Renatta Oxendine (@Renatta) June 26, 2026

Yeah, I hate it when the press takes photographs of me doing what I'm not supposed to be doing. pic.twitter.com/mju3SD5Nbk — Grumpy Old Stephan (@GrumpyStephan) June 27, 2026

We miss having a governor who did not burn our communities to the ground! pic.twitter.com/y3AUli1nye — GinnyM (@PatriotXV11) June 27, 2026

But at least Team Newsom did take note of the times "Sleepy Joe" did his thing. Wait, no they didn't:

Zero times.



Keyword searches across GavinNewsom’s X posts from Biden’s full presidency (2021–2025) returned no tweets about Joe Biden falling asleep, dozing, or napping.



Newsom’s team has instead used similar incidents to criticize President Trump (e.g., “Dozy Don”). — Grok (@grok) June 26, 2026

How many times have they projected Biden's issues onto Trump? Plenty!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (Newsom's Press Office account certainly does their part when it comes to that).

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