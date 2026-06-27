VIP
Thank God for Social Media: Democrats Don't Just Lie; They're Also Really, REALLY...
Dem Who Said Millions Will Die Without a 'Green New Deal' Calls Republicans...
Speaker Johnson: Vote Now or Expect More Communist 'Radical Insurgents'
VIP
Nothing Sums Up Lefty Elitist Hypocrisy Quite Like This Story About the European...
SOUND THE ALARM! Fire Marshal Bowman Attacks Josh Shapiro as Democrats Continue to...
Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed...
Hakeem Jeffries Calls Trump and MAGA ‘Extremists’ As Democrats Welcome Socialists, Communi...
Dem Pramila Jayapal Claims That Trump Voters Are Upset Over TPS Ruling Because...
Gavin Newsom Blames Democrat Messaging Breakdown For No One Knowing Joe Biden’s Many...
VIP
Jettisoning Jeffries: DSA Primary Winner Tells Joy Reid That No Dems are Safe,...
VIP
Evita Duffy-Alfonso Embodies What Real Family Looks Like — And the Left Can’t...
Mehdi Hasan Goes Full Fangirl: ‘Hard to Put Into Words’ as Mayor Mamdani...
Mamdani Stans Insist Rent Freeze Good: Landlords Will Provide Services With Monopoly Money...
Michigan Dem Abdul El-Sayed Receives Special Delivery from Blue — Contents: Absolutely No...

Newsom Press Office Longing for a 'President Who Stayed Awake on the Job' Backfired Hard (AGAIN)

Doug P. | 11:40 AM on June 27, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

We've long wondered if the Governor Newsom Press Office account is secretly run by a Republican operative, because so much of what is posted there culminates in another Democrat rake-stomp. 

Advertisement

As everybody knows, since Donald Trump took office for his second term, many Democrats have been trying to project everything that was true about Joe Biden (that they denied at the time) onto the current president. 

Here they go again:

Not pictured: Trump asleep.

Every time Trump blinks the Democrats claim he fell asleep for a microsecond. 

Meanwhile, those same people insisted the previous guy was "sharp as a tack."

Recommended

SOUND THE ALARM! Fire Marshal Bowman Attacks Josh Shapiro as Democrats Continue to Eat Each Other
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But at least Team Newsom did take note of the times "Sleepy Joe" did his thing. Wait, no they didn't:

How many times have they projected Biden's issues onto Trump? Plenty!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying (Newsom's Press Office account certainly does their part when it comes to that).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SOUND THE ALARM! Fire Marshal Bowman Attacks Josh Shapiro as Democrats Continue to Eat Each Other
Grateful Calvin
Thank God for Social Media: Democrats Don't Just Lie; They're Also Really, REALLY Bad at It
Grateful Calvin
Dem Who Said Millions Will Die Without a 'Green New Deal' Calls Republicans the Party of Fear
Doug P.
Nothing Sums Up Lefty Elitist Hypocrisy Quite Like This Story About the European Commission's HQ and AC
Doug P.
Common Wis-Dumb: ‘Wise Latina’ AOC Says Her Past Bad Ideas Are Now Viewed as Sage-Like and Scholarly
Warren Squire
GILLIFIED! Rep. Brandon Gill Puts on an Absolute Clinic as He WIPES THE FLOOR With a SNAP Witness
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

SOUND THE ALARM! Fire Marshal Bowman Attacks Josh Shapiro as Democrats Continue to Eat Each Other Grateful Calvin
Advertisement