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Trump Adds Insult to Ousted Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Injury With One Final Roasting

Doug P. | 5:48 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/John Minchillo

During yesterday's primary elections, incumbent Democrats were given the rude awakening that socialists are taking over their party. One of those Democrats is Rep. Dan Goldman of New York.

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Goldman has been shown the door as his party starts to be led by the likes of Zohran Mamdani, AOC, and Bernie Sanders: 

Goldman's time in Congress has proven him to be a liar and smear merchant, but apparently voters in his district decided this behavior wasn't far enough to the left: 

Goldman's replacement will definitely be terrible, but we'll take that one step at a time.

President Trump mentioned Goldman's primary loss and said the Democrats are getting off-the-charts crazy:

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Here's an expanded version of Trump giving Goldman a final roasting: 

Maybe Goldman can go back to being not a very good prosecutor.

This week Goldman was banned from a New York City coffee shop because he's Jewish, but continues to try and make everybody believe Republicans and Trump are the real problem. Unreal. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and leftism. 

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