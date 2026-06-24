Trump Adds Insult to Ousted Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Injury With One Final Roasting

During yesterday's primary elections, incumbent Democrats were given the rude awakening that socialists are taking over their party. One of those Democrats is Rep. Dan Goldman of New York.

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Goldman has been shown the door as his party starts to be led by the likes of Zohran Mamdani, AOC, and Bernie Sanders:

NEW>> VIP>> Goldman Sacked: Dem ‘Designated Liar’ Blindsided by Terrible Truth of His Party’s New Socialist Directionhttps://t.co/B1PuKFiJNL pic.twitter.com/ehg1qxZvFI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2026

Goldman's time in Congress has proven him to be a liar and smear merchant, but apparently voters in his district decided this behavior wasn't far enough to the left:

Dan Goldman is one of the biggest partisan hacks in Congress. He's just a constant output of lies and smears.



While his replacement will also most likely be a disaster, it's nice that this guy is done.



Nice career Dan! You stood for nothing and accomplished nothing. pic.twitter.com/QQO7RhAeLJ — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 24, 2026

Goldman's replacement will definitely be terrible, but we'll take that one step at a time.

President Trump mentioned Goldman's primary loss and said the Democrats are getting off-the-charts crazy:

President Trump reacts to the New York primary results: "When they go more liberal than Dan Goldman, they're really into Never Never Land." pic.twitter.com/6rs1TXW2eg — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2026

Here's an expanded version of Trump giving Goldman a final roasting:

Trump just ENDED Dan Goldman as the Democrat establishment surrenders to radicals.



"Loser."



"He was one of my prosecutors...Not a good prosecutor, fortunately."



"He's a pretty liberal guy. When they go MORE liberal than Dan Goldman, they're REALLY into never-never-land." pic.twitter.com/Z5IkUFm3Nk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 24, 2026

Maybe Goldman can go back to being not a very good prosecutor.

This week Goldman was banned from a New York City coffee shop because he's Jewish, but continues to try and make everybody believe Republicans and Trump are the real problem. Unreal.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and leftism.

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