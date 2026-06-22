Dem Rep. Debbie Dingell Tells CNN the Only Thing Her Constituents Are Talking About Is Algae

We've reached the stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome that there are now pro-algae demonstrators at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool because they're triggered by the administration cleaning up DC both in terms of aesthetics and crime.

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The media helping Democrats drive bogus narratives has been more obvious than ever when it comes to the Reflecting Pool, and talk about algae wasn't that big of a deal when there were presidents who had a "D" after their name:

2012. CNN does a segment on the complete failure of Obama's 2 year, $34 million reflecting pool renovation.



This was less than a month after the reflecting pool reopened.



Notice how CNN didn't blame the Obama in any way. They would treat Trump the same way right?😜 pic.twitter.com/9z2QXxmwwn — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 12, 2026

Fast forward to Trump's second term, and suddenly it's the only thing people are talking about, according to Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan:

U.S. Rep Debbie Dingell claims algae in the Washington, DC reflecting pool is all that her constituents were talking about over the weekend in Michigan.



"Algae, that's all anybody talked at home this weekend. They were outraged."



I'll take things that never happened for $500. pic.twitter.com/kQ3fwFp4Iz — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) June 22, 2026

People have switched from only talking about how much gas costs to the algae situation at the Reflecting Pool? The Dems really need to settle on a talking point.

Correct.



That really is all democrats talked about.



The rest of the free world understands sun and water create algae. — Sansal (@kodssansal) June 22, 2026

Did Dingell's constituents talk about why some arrests were made at the Reflecting Pool? She didn't mention that part.

Well if her constituents were foaming at the mouth racing lunatics like this one, I can believe it. Mental institutions are gonna make a BIG COMEBACK, YUGE! pic.twitter.com/m6aORphyNt — SamanthaJBryant (@SamanthaJBryan1) June 22, 2026

Maybe Dingell's constituents are all pro-algae demonstrators.

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