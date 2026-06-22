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Dem Rep. Debbie Dingell Tells CNN the Only Thing Her Constituents Are Talking About Is Algae

Doug P. | 10:10 AM on June 22, 2026
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We've reached the stage of Trump Derangement Syndrome that there are now pro-algae demonstrators at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool because they're triggered by the administration cleaning up DC both in terms of aesthetics and crime. 

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The media helping Democrats drive bogus narratives has been more obvious than ever when it comes to the Reflecting Pool, and talk about algae wasn't that big of a deal when there were presidents who had a "D" after their name: 

Fast forward to Trump's second term, and suddenly it's the only thing people are talking about, according to Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan:

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People have switched from only talking about how much gas costs to the algae situation at the Reflecting Pool? The Dems really need to settle on a talking point. 

Did Dingell's constituents talk about why some arrests were made at the Reflecting Pool? She didn't mention that part. 

Maybe Dingell's constituents are all pro-algae demonstrators. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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