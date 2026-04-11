James Woods and Others Notice Something Quite Telling About Eric Swalwell's Denial Video

After a few years-worth of posting things like "believe all survivors," several woman have accused Rep. Eric Swalwell has been accused of sexual misconduct. The news was first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN.

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Early this morning we told you about a video the California Democrat released in which he denies all the allegations. Swalwell would now appreciate it if people didn't "believe all women":

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026

Nice Community Note he's got here: "Eric Swalwell is accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment by women who worked for him. These are not merely "anonymous accusations." While some of the accusers have remained anonymous, others have come forward publicly."

In other words, Swalwell lied... again.

James Woods and others noticed something quite telling about Swalwell's video:

He’s filming in a motel room, because he doesn’t live in the state he represents. He’s so pathetic here. Even censured liar Adam Schiff dumped him today. Nothing lower than that. https://t.co/1Ky8D71KBM — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 11, 2026

At least he wasn't in a gym this time.

I wouldn’t have recorded this in a hotel room but that’s just me — hecatoncheir (@toncheirarchy) April 11, 2026

What famous political champions made announcements from a motel 6? — Charlie 🇺🇸 (@charliehummer4) April 11, 2026

They didn't want to leave the light on for him but by the time the manager noticed, Swalwell had already checked in.

A video where you are sitting in what appears to be a hotel room with an unbuttoned shiny silk unbuttoned shirt and 1/2 fly collar to deny rape accusations of a girl who basically described THIS EXACT SAME SCENE was probably not a good idea https://t.co/MWqgSqWhdr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2026

Yeah, maybe he didn't think that through all the way.

Swalwell apologizes to his wife and also says the allegations are “flat false” which raise the question of why he’s apologizing to his wife https://t.co/owbgOgGJ8R — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) April 11, 2026

Where is this all headed? Stay tuned! For now many Democrats have called on Swalwell to end his bid for California governor but not demanded that he resign his congressional seat. Go figure!

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