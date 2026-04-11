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James Woods and Others Notice Something Quite Telling About Eric Swalwell's Denial Video

Doug P. | 9:51 AM on April 11, 2026
meme

After a few years-worth of posting things like "believe all survivors," several woman have accused Rep. Eric Swalwell has been accused of sexual misconduct. The news was first reported by The San Francisco Chronicle and CNN. 

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Early this morning we told you about a video the California Democrat released in which he denies all the allegations. Swalwell would now appreciate it if people didn't "believe all women":

Nice Community Note he's got here: "Eric Swalwell is accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment by women who worked for him. These are not merely "anonymous accusations." While some of the accusers have remained anonymous, others have come forward publicly."

In other words, Swalwell lied... again.

James Woods and others noticed something quite telling about Swalwell's video:

At least he wasn't in a gym this time. 

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They didn't want to leave the light on for him but by the time the manager noticed, Swalwell had already checked in.

Yeah, maybe he didn't think that through all the way.

Where is this all headed? Stay tuned! For now many Democrats have called on Swalwell to end his bid for California governor but not demanded that he resign his congressional seat. Go figure!

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