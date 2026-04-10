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How Many Times Has Stephen King Tweeted About Trump Since Announcing He'd 'No Longer Tweet About Trump'?

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on April 10, 2026
Twitter

The last time we checked in with author Stephen King he was asking Secretary of State Marco Rubio "who started this mess" with Iran. King was of course informed that Iran started it way back in 1979. 

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Naturally King likes to also mention Trump frequently in posts to X, even if he's being duped by fake stories

All that makes it all rather funny when we consider King posted nearly 11 years ago he wasn't going to be mentioning Trump ever again, as @mazemoore reminded everybody: 

King hasn't deleted that one, and it's aged almost as wonderfully as Hillary Clinton's 2016 "happy birthday to this future president" doozy. 

Fast forward to not even halfway through Trump's second term, and, yeah, he's not doing well. 

We asked Grok how many times King posted about Trump since the above tweet, and the answer was "at least 200–400+ times (likely more)." Yes, it's likely WAY more. 

Trump should construct another ballroom while he's living in King's head rent free.

*****

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