How Many Times Has Stephen King Tweeted About Trump Since Announcing He'd 'No Longer Tweet About Trump'?

The last time we checked in with author Stephen King he was asking Secretary of State Marco Rubio "who started this mess" with Iran. King was of course informed that Iran started it way back in 1979.

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Naturally King likes to also mention Trump frequently in posts to X, even if he's being duped by fake stories.

All that makes it all rather funny when we consider King posted nearly 11 years ago he wasn't going to be mentioning Trump ever again, as @mazemoore reminded everybody:

December, 2015. Stephen King announces that he is done posting about Donald Trump. 😂🤣🤪 pic.twitter.com/0vPyAa0sw9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 10, 2026

King hasn't deleted that one, and it's aged almost as wonderfully as Hillary Clinton's 2016 "happy birthday to this future president" doozy.

I can no longer tweet about Trump. That anyone in America would even CONSIDER voting for this rabid coyote leaves me speechless. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 9, 2015

Fast forward to not even halfway through Trump's second term, and, yeah, he's not doing well.

The man needs professional help. https://t.co/3ABs4mTrsp — Renée (@rightwingertoo) April 10, 2026

We asked Grok how many times King posted about Trump since the above tweet, and the answer was "at least 200–400+ times (likely more)." Yes, it's likely WAY more.

Rent free — John Brown Society (@JohnBrownSocie1) April 10, 2026

Trump should construct another ballroom while he's living in King's head rent free.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media and TDS-addled libs continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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