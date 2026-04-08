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Dem Senator (and Iranian Regime Propagandist) Chris Murphy Pivots From 'War Crimes' to 'Trump Caved'

Doug P. | 9:04 AM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Over the weekend and into this week, President Trump's warnings to the Iranian regime had Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy screaming "WAR CRIMES" and calling for the VP and Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment (these are the same Dems who of course insisted Biden was just fine before ushering him out the door). 

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Then, as we told you last night, Iran's Supreme National Security Council accepted a two week ceasefire:

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday. “It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Murphy insisted that Trump stop attacking Iran and said that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened. 

So, Trump reached an agreement with the current Iranian regime for a two week ceasefire during which the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.

Murphy's next move? He's basically saying Trump caved, all while happily passing along Iranian regime propaganda: 

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You know, we're starting to think that no matter what Trump does this insane clown is going to say it's bad: 

The Dems couldn't be more predictable. 

Murphy has been literally rooting for the Iranian regime and happily passing along their propaganda. If anybody should be removed from office it's Murphy, not Trump. 

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Democrats have hissy fits about it.

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