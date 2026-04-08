Dem Senator (and Iranian Regime Propagandist) Chris Murphy Pivots From 'War Crimes' to 'Trump Caved'

Over the weekend and into this week, President Trump's warnings to the Iranian regime had Democrats like Sen. Chris Murphy screaming "WAR CRIMES" and calling for the VP and Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment (these are the same Dems who of course insisted Biden was just fine before ushering him out the door).

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Trump is calling reporters today to tell them he is going to commit mass war crimes next week. GOP leaders need to stop him.



Never mind that blowing up bridges and power plants and killing innocent Iranians won't reopen the Strait.



It's also a clear war crime. 1/ A 🧵on why: https://t.co/glJFf6jfEC — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2026

Then, as we told you last night, Iran's Supreme National Security Council accepted a two week ceasefire:

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council says it has accepted a two-week ceasefire in the war. Its statement said it would negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday. “It is emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war,” the statement said. “Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force.”

Murphy insisted that Trump stop attacking Iran and said that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened.

So, Trump reached an agreement with the current Iranian regime for a two week ceasefire during which the Strait of Hormuz will reopen.

Murphy's next move? He's basically saying Trump caved, all while happily passing along Iranian regime propaganda:

This is an account close to the Iranian leadership. We are now seeing the shape of why Iran agreed so enthusiastically to this "ceasefire".



They will control and toll the Strait for the first time. They keep their nuclear program. They keep their missiles.



What a disaster. https://t.co/Il18spp6qm — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 8, 2026

You know, we're starting to think that no matter what Trump does this insane clown is going to say it's bad:

Chris Murphy went from threatening to charge President Trump with war crimes if he refused to negotiate with Iran to calling it cataclysmic that he negotiated a cease fire.

He's losing his mind from TDSpic.twitter.com/7wt3KxM9rQ — 💋Elissa4Real💋 (@EL4USA) April 8, 2026

The Dems couldn't be more predictable.

Yesterday, pundits predicted that Dems with severe TDS would go through these exact mental gymnastics. The Dems are so predictable. They want Trump to lose even if it means America loses. — LizaM (@gotchatheregrin) April 8, 2026

Murphy has been literally rooting for the Iranian regime and happily passing along their propaganda. If anybody should be removed from office it's Murphy, not Trump.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Democrats have hissy fits about it.

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