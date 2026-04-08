Newsweek: New Poll Claims Over Half of Americans Want Congress to Impeach...
You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God...
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and...
VIP
'America is Stolen Land, So Americans Need to Shut Up' – Video Sends...
MS NOW's Lawrence O’Donnell Butthurt That Pete Hegseth Said ‘We Leave No MAN...
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for...
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who...
Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Yout...
Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas...
CNN Posts Fraudulent Ceasefire Details, and Trump Is Livid
'How Very Communist of Them'! Rep. Jason Crow and the Dems Are Making...
Harwood's Jealous Rant on Hegseth Backfires: 'Ugly American' Meets Combat Vet Who Actually...
Flashbacks Show Why the Public's Immune to Dem Screeching About Trump and the...

Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts

Doug P. | 6:17 PM on April 08, 2026
Meme

The Democrats' sudden need to pivot from "Trump's going to annihilate an entire civilization" to "the president caved and surrendered" happened so fast that they're still quite dizzy. 

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to present some talking points today and had some problems keeping up with himself: 

The only thing Schumer proved in that video is that he's been eating too much raw hamburger off his grill. 

Schumer topped that with this "military moron" offering: 

First off, the Democrats' attempt to try and convince people that Operation Epic Fury was a total disaster for Trump (and a loss for the U.S.) is absolutely ridiculous. 

The Dem who backed Biden in every way should just take all the seats when it comes to who's a "military moron": 

Recommended

You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress
justmindy
Advertisement

Exactly.

Remember last year when Schumer was accusing Trump of being week on the Iranian regime? Good times: 

Suddenly the Dems are concerned about what gas costs and how much the government is spending on overseas operations: 

Take a seat, Chuck!

*****

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Dems, including Schumer, are having fits about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress
justmindy
Impeachment Inquiry Leader Rep. Dan Goldman Says Impeachment Doesn't Cut It Anymore
Brett T.
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?'
Doug P.
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for Illegal's Lawyers
justmindy
Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas Terrorists'
justmindy
Lawrence O'Donnell Says This ONE Thing Trump Did Is Why 25A Exists (and That Other Time in 2018)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Can’t Make This Up: Iowa 'Pastor' Sprints Full Speed From 'Is God Real?' While Running for Congress justmindy
Advertisement