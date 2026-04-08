Sen. Schumer's 'Military Moron' Swipe at Trump Accidentally Kicks Biden (AND Chuck) Right Where It Counts

The Democrats' sudden need to pivot from "Trump's going to annihilate an entire civilization" to "the president caved and surrendered" happened so fast that they're still quite dizzy.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tried to present some talking points today and had some problems keeping up with himself:

🚨ROUGH: Chuck Schumer can barely get through his talking points about Iran…



This is hard to watch. pic.twitter.com/hYPBKl0q1o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2026

The only thing Schumer proved in that video is that he's been eating too much raw hamburger off his grill.

Schumer topped that with this "military moron" offering:

Trump is a military moron.



His war, with a price tag of $44 billion and $4+ gas, made us worse off today than we were when he started it.



And if he restarts this war we will be in even worse shape. We must pass our War Powers Resolution to end this war for good. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 8, 2026

First off, the Democrats' attempt to try and convince people that Operation Epic Fury was a total disaster for Trump (and a loss for the U.S.) is absolutely ridiculous.

How are we worse off is Iran's air force, navy, nuclear sites, most of their aerospace, many mullahs and top leaders are dead and many industrial sites have been destroyed? — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) April 8, 2026

The Dem who backed Biden in every way should just take all the seats when it comes to who's a "military moron":

I don't think you want to talk about who's a "military moron," Chuck. https://t.co/yfheOJPbyN pic.twitter.com/UReLtr3knH — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) April 8, 2026

Exactly.

Remember last year when Schumer was accusing Trump of being week on the Iranian regime? Good times:

This you? You should resign. You're a racist, Islamophobic, warmongering disgrace to the people of New York. https://t.co/jAEWIIAB3b — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) April 8, 2026

Suddenly the Dems are concerned about what gas costs and how much the government is spending on overseas operations:

Gas was $5.02 a gallon in June of 2022 under Biden.

Biden gave Ukraine $182 billion.



Sit down, douchebag. pic.twitter.com/OhvaiENpc2 — 🇺🇸 Liberals Are Stupid AF 🇺🇸 (@AConRepublic) April 8, 2026

How much of our money did you gladly give to Ukraine? $188 Billion of which they probably stole half of it. But that’s ok? https://t.co/BISf7729Lx — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) April 8, 2026

Take a seat, Chuck!

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Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all and the Dems, including Schumer, are having fits about it.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!