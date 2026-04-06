Apparently Gavin Newsom and Calif's High Speed Rail Boondoggle Hasn't Been Boondoggle-y Enough

After the second term for Donald Trump began, the head of the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, started exposing the super expensive boondoggle that is Gavin Newsom and California Dems' high speed rail project that never seems to get started:

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California’s high-speed rail has all the marks of a boondoggle:



- $16 billion spent

- 17 years gone

- No high-speed track laid



We have put California on notice: If you can’t deliver, American taxpayers will not fund your train to nowhere. pic.twitter.com/EHradMYSRv — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) June 4, 2025

It's going so great that earlier this year Gov. Newsom bragged about the progress of the high speed rail project with a regular freight train in the background:

We've taken another critical step in the track-laying stage for California's @CaHSRA high-speed rail! pic.twitter.com/qVYw7eJQbn — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 4, 2026

Not pictures: Any high speed rail.

Last night 60 Minutes aired a segment about what a sham this is, and we'll start here:

America’s hopes for its first high-speed rail line were kindled in 2008, when California voters approved a ballot measure for a bullet train between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Nearly two decades later, that dream is yet to arrive. https://t.co/rDUsWKcxbN pic.twitter.com/0uRSAmXW63 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 5, 2026

The "dream" has become a taxpayer nightmare (except of course whoever is pocketing the money from this boondoggle).

As you might have guessed, those who are still behind this sham have spotted the problem: They haven't been given enough taxpayer money:

BREAKING: California doesn't have enough money to finish building a high speed rail system to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles and now they want $125 BILLION MORE!



"The entire amount of money we need is not there..."



And now they want more money than Amtrak has EVER… pic.twitter.com/CBe2heU0MK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2026

More money? How about NO?

In California’s Central Valley, some jokingly call these unfinished concrete structures their own “Stonehenge.” They were built for the state’s high-speed rail project, which has seen costs balloon and is years behind schedule. https://t.co/nN97QIgeuQ pic.twitter.com/LgPxx2XPtP — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 5, 2026

With construction costs soaring and the timeline years behind schedule, California has focused on completing a more limited route than originally intended – a route that few were clamoring for, and fewer are likely to ride. https://t.co/XFAUjDeoyW pic.twitter.com/VPue8v98cs — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 5, 2026

Maybe next 60 Minutes (and the Transportation Dept.) should look into where exactly all the money actually went, because it's obvious where it didn't go!

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy says the Trump administration is in favor of high-speed rail, but the California project has “wasted billions in taxpayer dollars yet delivered nothing…” https://t.co/7cgN232CkZ pic.twitter.com/3m7FbZWbXP — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 5, 2026

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And as you might have guessed, proponents of the project say it's voters fault for not understanding what it would take for a project of this magnitude:

California California's Secretary of Transportation Toks Omishakin first blames VOTERS for the state's failure to not build any high speed rail.



"There were mistakes made. Some of the criticism on this project, I think, are very fair... I don't think the voters fully understood,… pic.twitter.com/zrBIfW1Yby — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 6, 2026

As usual, it's YOUR fault for noticing that this is a boondoggle.

Euthanize this insane failure FFS https://t.co/EkdD2Vd3Yl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 6, 2026

Instead they're insisting that "more money" is the answer.

pic.twitter.com/SvQgp3WCw5 — Van Dyke of the Deplorables (@Picodegallows) April 6, 2026

That pretty much sums it up!

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and massive boondoggles like the high speed rail sham in Gavin Newsom's California.

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