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Apparently Gavin Newsom and Calif's High Speed Rail Boondoggle Hasn't Been Boondoggle-y Enough

Doug P. | 8:57 AM on April 06, 2026
Twitter

After the second term for Donald Trump began, the head of the Transportation Department, Sean Duffy, started exposing the super expensive boondoggle that is Gavin Newsom and California Dems' high speed rail project that never seems to get started

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It's going so great that earlier this year Gov. Newsom bragged about the progress of the high speed rail project with a regular freight train in the background: 

Not pictures: Any high speed rail. 

Last night 60 Minutes aired a segment about what a sham this is, and we'll start here: 

The "dream" has become a taxpayer nightmare (except of course whoever is pocketing the money from this boondoggle). 

As you might have guessed, those who are still behind this sham have spotted the problem: They haven't been given enough taxpayer money: 

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More money? How about NO?

Maybe next 60 Minutes (and the Transportation Dept.) should look into where exactly all the money actually went, because it's obvious where it didn't go!

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And as you might have guessed, proponents of the project say it's voters fault for not understanding what it would take for a project of this magnitude: 

As usual, it's YOUR fault for noticing that this is a boondoggle. 

Instead they're insisting that "more money" is the answer. 

That pretty much sums it up!

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and massive boondoggles like the high speed rail sham in Gavin Newsom's California. 

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