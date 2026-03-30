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There's Just Something REALLY Annoyingly Stupid About Gavin Newsom Whining Over Gas Prices

Report About Largest Population Decline in the US Earns Newsom and Bass a Sarcastic Round of Applause

Doug P. | 2:48 PM on March 30, 2026
Meme screenshot

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has resorted to addressing the problem of former residents fleeing the leftist insanity and endless tax increases by basically begging them to come back and contribute to the construction of Mayor Mamdani's socialist utopia. 

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It might not be very long before L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom are doing something similar. 

Hmm, why would this be happening? 

Los Angeles County saw the largest decline of any county in the United States in 2025, according to new census data published on March 26.

Nearly 54,000 people moved out of L.A. County between July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2025, U.S. Census data shows. The decline is part of an ongoing trend. In 2020 L.A. County was estimated to have more than 10 million residents. As of 2025, the county was thought to have just under 9.7 million residents.

The reasons are likely many...

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Sarcastic congratulations are in order!

They're the Abbott and Costello of bad governance. 

There are some possible explanations, including this: 

There are reasons Democrats "leaders" flip out when ICE is in their communities. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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