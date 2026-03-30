Report About Largest Population Decline in the US Earns Newsom and Bass a Sarcastic Round of Applause

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has resorted to addressing the problem of former residents fleeing the leftist insanity and endless tax increases by basically begging them to come back and contribute to the construction of Mayor Mamdani's socialist utopia.

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It might not be very long before L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom are doing something similar.

LEAVING LOS ANGELES: L.A. County saw the largest decline of any county in the United States in 2025, according to new census data. https://t.co/nqdjwzjLdK pic.twitter.com/6cVR7XheB9 — KTLA (@KTLA) March 30, 2026

Hmm, why would this be happening?

Los Angeles County saw the largest decline of any county in the United States in 2025, according to new census data published on March 26. Nearly 54,000 people moved out of L.A. County between July 1, 2024 and July 1, 2025, U.S. Census data shows. The decline is part of an ongoing trend. In 2020 L.A. County was estimated to have more than 10 million residents. As of 2025, the county was thought to have just under 9.7 million residents.

The reasons are likely many...

Lack of leadership. Actually….horrible leadership and corruption at many levels. https://t.co/tGL7jQTzCt — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) March 30, 2026

Real bang up leadership job by Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom https://t.co/IzNl5bOfMz — Erin Maguire (@Erinmaguire) March 30, 2026

Sarcastic congratulations are in order!

Well done Bass and Newsom. You two make quite a team. — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 30, 2026

They're the Abbott and Costello of bad governance.

People don’t run away from the 4th largest economy and beautiful scenic scenery for anything other than horrible governance @GavinNewsom — Scott Rodriguez (@ScottRo83866595) March 30, 2026

There are some possible explanations, including this:

How many were Self Deporting Illegals? — Weather Cat 🇺🇸 (@WxCat62) March 30, 2026

They’re all back in Mexico. https://t.co/MzgWxRkSps — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 30, 2026

There are reasons Democrats "leaders" flip out when ICE is in their communities.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

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