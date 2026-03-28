Jim Acosta Got a Good Laugh From No Kings Protester's 'Very Clever' Sign Hoping for Trump's Death

Remember when CNN used to try and present Jim Acosta as a completely objective journalist who was only in DC to fairly cover stories involving the first Trump term? Most people saw through that because Acosta was clearly little more than a media arm of the DNC and their preferred talking points of the day.

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Acosta was recording during a "No Kings" protest and ran across some signs he rather enjoyed. These "No Kings things are just TDS therapy sessions where they show who they really are:

Former CNN anchor Jim @Acosta laughs about Trump dying in office. From No Kings rally in DC: “These are some very colorful and clever signs here. It says, ‘OK, cholesterol, do your job.’ I think I you know what that means. That’s very funny. It’s very clever.” pic.twitter.com/TYTfKlG0wV — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) March 28, 2026

"Very clever," said Acosta.

Former CNN anchor Jim Acosta laughs at ‘No Kings’ sign calling for cholesterol to do it’s “job” with Trump.



“That’s very funny, that’s very clever.”



pic.twitter.com/KG1xzZooAG — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 28, 2026

And all the people who were laughing think THEY are on the good side.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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