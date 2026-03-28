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Jim Acosta Got a Good Laugh From No Kings Protester's 'Very Clever' Sign Hoping for Trump's Death

Doug P. | 2:32 PM on March 28, 2026
Journalism meme

Remember when CNN used to try and present Jim Acosta as a completely objective journalist who was only in DC to fairly cover stories involving the first Trump term? Most people saw through that because Acosta was clearly little more than a media arm of the DNC and their preferred talking points of the day. 

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Acosta was recording during a "No Kings" protest and ran across some signs he rather enjoyed. These "No Kings things are just TDS therapy sessions where they show who they really are: 

"Very clever," said Acosta. 

And all the people who were laughing think THEY are on the good side. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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